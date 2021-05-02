Nebraska baseball is shut out, swept by Rutgers

Rutgers (17-13) quickly took control against righty Shay Schanaman with a four-pitch walk and a Richie Schiekofer RBI double to begin the game. It added three more in the fourth, with the big blow being Schiekofer hammering an 0-2 breaking ball to right-center field for a two-run double. An RBI groundout in the frame came after a leadoff single and double.

Nebraska held a lengthy postgame meeting in left field. In the 10-year Big Ten era, the program had only been swept in a three-game conference series three times and not since 2016. It figures to be a long week until Saturday, when the team returns to action for a four-game pod in New Jersey to face Indiana and Rutgers twice each.

“This is when as a group you really have to come together,” Acker said. “That’s something we’ve had all year is we’re a tight-knit group. We’re going to have to rely on that this week as we prepare for the same team again. We’re going to have to take a deep, long look into ourselves and find what we need to do to get the job done and play a selfless brand of baseball.”