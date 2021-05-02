Nebraska baseball is shut out, swept by Rutgers

LINCOLN — Minutes after Nebraska finished getting swept by a conference team at home for the first time in more than a decade, Will Bolt felt he needed to apologize to the fans.
The Huskers had competed hard for 29 games this spring. But not the case with No. 30, which saw the offense muster seven total baserunners in a 6-0 flailing against Rutgers that dropped the program out of first place in the Big Ten.
“We had a chance to salvage something today,” the Nebraska coach said. “We laid a big egg.”
After breaking into most top-25 polls last week, the Huskers (20-10) followed up by losing an entire three-game series to a league foe at Haymarket Park for the first time since Missouri did it in 2009. Consecutive late-inning bullpen blowups Friday and Saturday preceded the clunker of a finale in which NU endured its first Sunday blanking in three years.
“Everything we’ve done to win games this year (Rutgers) did against us,” NU senior Joe Acker said. “We weren’t there this weekend at all.”
NU’s league-leading scoring offense had no answers for right-handed starter Brent Teller, a sixth-year hurler who allowed only a pair of singles in seven-plus dominant innings in which he collected eight strikeouts and walked three. The Huskers put multiple men on base against him just once via a walk and plunked batter with two outs in the sixth.
Rutgers (17-13) quickly took control against righty Shay Schanaman with a four-pitch walk and a Richie Schiekofer RBI double to begin the game. It added three more in the fourth, with the big blow being Schiekofer hammering an 0-2 breaking ball to right-center field for a two-run double. An RBI groundout in the frame came after a leadoff single and double.
Nebraska held a lengthy postgame meeting in left field. In the 10-year Big Ten era, the program had only been swept in a three-game conference series three times and not since 2016. It figures to be a long week until Saturday, when the team returns to action for a four-game pod in New Jersey to face Indiana and Rutgers twice each.
“This is when as a group you really have to come together,” Acker said. “That’s something we’ve had all year is we’re a tight-knit group. We’re going to have to rely on that this week as we prepare for the same team again. We’re going to have to take a deep, long look into ourselves and find what we need to do to get the job done and play a selfless brand of baseball.”
Bolt said he didn’t see much of that Sunday with a crowd of 4,422 looking on. Hitters uncharacteristically “chasing their numbers.” Schanaman giving NU a chance to win over six-plus innings but not setting a good early tone. The bullpen allowing two more late runs — bringing the weekend total to 14 — after entering the weekend with a scoreless streak of more than 22 frames.
The message and habits will remain the same this week, Bolt said. After all, NU already responded to a three-game skid in March by winning seven straight.
“We’re not going to make wholesale changes,” Bolt said. “I just think maybe the intent with which we work needs to be amplified a little bit.”
That didn’t make Sunday any less frustrating. Max Anderson’s roller just past the shortstop’s glove up the middle in the second inning was the team’s only hit until the eighth, when pinch-hitter Gunner Hellstrom poked a single to right-center. The hosts got just one runner into scoring position until the ninth when they stranded men at the corners.
Schanaman issued seven straight balls to start the game and walked a tight rope for the early portion of his six-plus innings that included seven hits and two walks allowed. The junior struck out eight and escaped multiple jams to keep NU within 4-0 from the fourth inning until Rutgers added a pair of insurance runs in the ninth.
Rutgers earned its first road series sweep since joining the Big Ten for the 2015 season and extends its winning streak to five. Bolt said he sensed a “hangover” Sunday, and the Scarlet Knights added to it with their own clutch hitting and lights-out pitching.
“For 29 games before today I would certainly say our team has showed up ready to compete,” Bolt said. “And today was not one of those days.”
402-444-1201,