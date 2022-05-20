Nebraska baseball keeps Big Ten tournament hopes alive with win over Michigan State

Brice Matthews took his helmet in his hand and touched home plate, screaming “Let’s go!” as teammates swarmed around him.

And just like that, Nebraska’s postseason hopes will live on for one final day.

Matthews socked a tiebreaking three-run homer 437 feet to straightaway center in the eighth inning and the Huskers won a must-win game with a 6-3 result against Michigan State on Friday night.

The outcome extends the Big Red drama into the noon series finale Saturday. A Nebraska win and Purdue loss would put the Huskers into the eight-team Big Ten tournament next week in Omaha. Of note is heavy rain in the forecast for the Maryland-Purdue series in West Lafayette — the Terps clinched the league title with an 18-7 win Friday and a cancellation would guarantee the Boilermakers the final tourney spot and Maryland the outright crown.

NU and Michigan State traded solo home runs in the second inning — Jack Frank swatted his team-leading ninth long ball out to left-center field before NU’s Colby Gomes answered in the bottom half with a first-pitch blast on an offspeed offering that soared 433 feet onto the berm in right-center.

Nebraska went ahead 3-1 in the third for its first lead of the weekend. A Cam Chick double and Garrett Anglim hit by pitch set up Max Anderson, who chopped a 1-2 breaking ball over the drawn-in third baseman for a two-run single.

But the offense backslid from there as the Spartans went to their bullpen. Singles by Brice Matthews and Luke Jessen put runners at the corners to open the fourth. A failed sac bunt eventually ended in a strikeout, then another punchout and weak grounder to first concluded the fruitless sequence. A popped-up bunt try in the sixth stalled another. And NU’s seventh ended on a double play on a foulout to first base after Garrett Anglim had taken off on the pitch.

Michigan State, meanwhile, inched back to even. A solo shot by Trent Farquhar to begin the fourth and two-out RBI triple by Casey Mayes in the sixth tied the game 3-3. NU lefty starter Emmett Olson fired seven strong innings against the lefty-dominated lineup, allowing just five hits and no walk while striking out seven across 94 pitches. Koty Frank picked up the win, tossing two scoreless relief innings.

The series concludes Saturday at noon.​

