Nebraska baseball lands 2023 pitcher Ian Regal

Days after completing the 2022 recruiting class, Nebraska baseball added another pledge to its next one.

Left-handed pitcher Ian Regal of Rochester (Minnesota) Mayo announced his commitment to the Huskers on Thursday. Regal will have the chance to hit as well following a breakout year with both his high school and travel teams.

“Growing up I was a Gopher fan, being from Minnesota,” Regal said. “Definitely turning in those colors for some red and white.”

The 6-foot-2, 178-pounder attracted NU’s attention at a scouting event in the spring when he posted highlights on social media. He kept it when pitching coach Jeff Christy saw him throw in person when Nebraska was in Minneapolis for a weekend series in early May. Regal visited Lincoln last month and didn’t need much time to consider things – he had a couple other options, he said – when the offer came a few days ago.

Regal throws a fastball, slider, changeup and curveball that has befuddled hitters at his level. He logged a 1.25 earned-run average with 71 strikeouts in 39 1/3 innings during his most recent high-school season, then followed it up with a 1.17 ERA and 22 punchouts in 18 frames in the summer.

Perfect Game considers Regal the No. 158 lefty nationally in his class. He also plays first base and outfield.

Nebraska now has 10 pledges in its 2023 class – 11 if including football linebacker commit Hayden Moore, who has expressed interest in trying to pitch. The program just wrapped up a large 2022 cycle that netted 10 junior-college players, nine high-schoolers and six transfers. The 2023 group is all prep prospects thus far.