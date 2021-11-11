Nebraska baseball lands commit from juco lefty Ryan Sleeper

Ryan Sleeper is well traveled as a college baseball player. So much so that he knew right away he had finally found what he was looking for at Nebraska.

The left-handed pitcher — once a member of a blueblood program and previously committed to another — is done shopping around. A former top-350 national prospect from the 2019 class according to Perfect Game, he took an official visit to Lincoln for the Ohio State football game and accepted an offer to join the team a few days later.

“They laid it all out and took care of me really good,” Sleeper told The World-Herald. “It felt like home right away and felt like the place I wanted to be. The culture was unlike anything I’d ever seen about how seriously people took everything.”

The 6-foot-4, 225-pound Sleeper becomes the 11th member of the Huskers’ 2022 class, though he likely won’t make it official until the next signing day in the spring. The group’s other two juco additions — two-way standout Trey Frahm of College of Southern Nevada and lefty Matt Dreher of Northeast C.C. — inked this week after committing in October.