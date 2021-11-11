Nebraska baseball lands commit from juco lefty Ryan Sleeper

Ryan Sleeper is well traveled as a college baseball player. So much so that he knew right away he had finally found what he was looking for at Nebraska.
The left-handed pitcher — once a member of a blueblood program and previously committed to another — is done shopping around. A former top-350 national prospect from the 2019 class according to Perfect Game, he took an official visit to Lincoln for the Ohio State football game and accepted an offer to join the team a few days later.
“They laid it all out and took care of me really good,” Sleeper told The World-Herald. “It felt like home right away and felt like the place I wanted to be. The culture was unlike anything I’d ever seen about how seriously people took everything.”
The 6-foot-4, 225-pound Sleeper becomes the 11th member of the Huskers’ 2022 class, though he likely won’t make it official until the next signing day in the spring. The group’s other two juco additions — two-way standout Trey Frahm of College of Southern Nevada and lefty Matt Dreher of Northeast C.C. — inked this week after committing in October.
Sleeper originally pledged to North Carolina as a prep sophomore at Lakeville (Minn.) North, the same school that produced former NU infielder Angelo Altavilla and one of Sleeper’s best friends, current Husker offensive lineman Bryce Benhart. But an elbow injury the fall of his freshman year at Chapel Hill turned into Tommy John surgery, and he transferred to Wabash Valley College in Illinois to rehab in a more relaxed environment.
Dallas Baptist secured his pledge in the fall of 2020 before a coaching change redirected his plans. Sleeper stayed with Wabash Valley into the spring, gradually ramping up to log a 0.96 earned-run average and 15-to-2 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 9 1/3 relief innings.
Following a breakout fall and a return to full health, Sleeper said he could be a starter, closer or long reliever this spring and eventually in Lincoln.
“That’s why the coaching staff at Nebraska liked me so much was the flexibility with my abilities to go in in any situation and get the job done,” Sleeper said. “That’s what I like to think is I can go in and just do my job.”
Other programs agreed. His other finalists in high school were Arkansas, NC State and Kentucky. This time around he was setting up official visits to Missouri and Louisiana-Lafayette after fielding early interest from Texas Tech and Texas A&M. Unlike when he was a teenager, Sleeper prioritized relationships over what destinations seemed “cool.”
“Nebraska is an unbelievable school,” Sleeper said. “But the No. 1 thing for me was clicking with the coaches, which I did right away.”
Sleeper throws a low-90s fastball and a low-80s changeup as his secondary pitch ahead of a cutter and slider. He shifted from an over-the-top delivery to almost a sidearm motion this fall at the suggestion of pro scouts, to much early success.
His path to Lincoln is somewhat similar to that of current NU lefty Jake Bunz, who also was committed to a four-year program in high school and underwent Tommy Johny surgery before Nebraska found him at the juco level. Bunz is part of a growing list of juco recruiting hits by Husker coaches including former ace Cade Povich, catcher Griffin Everitt, pitcher Koty Frank and outfielder Luke Sartori.
“I knew from talking with the coaches that’s where I wanted to be,” Sleeper said. “When they came through and gave me the opportunity to, I said yes pretty quickly.”
