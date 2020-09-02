Nebraska baseball lands commitment from Hawaiian outfielder Jadon Arakaki

Interest from Nebraska went a long way for Jadon Arakaki. Now the Hawaii native has decided he is willing to do the same for his future college baseball home.

The left-handed outfielder and 2021 prospect publicly committed to the Huskers on Wednesday evening following a brief courtship that began a few weeks ago when an area agent passed along video of Arakaki to Nebraska coaches. A preferred walk-on, he becomes the 13 pledge in NU’s 2021 class.

“I just felt they really wanted me because they made a move kind of fast,” Arakaki told The World-Herald. “I always wanted to go to a big college and experience the full college experience that everyone talks about. I think Nebraska is just that.”

Arakaki had scholarship offers elsewhere — he could have played in the Big West or Summit League, he said, declining to name the individual schools. But the more he researched the environment and fan support at Nebraska, the more intrigued he became. Tuition is relatively affordable, he said, and the university offers his potential majors like business as well as nutrition and exercise science. Distance from home wasn’t a major consideration, though he said his hobbies of going to the beach and reef fishing can’t come with him to Lincoln.