Nebraska baseball lands commitment from pitcher Noah Madsen

Noah Madsen stepped onto the field at Haymarket Park for the first time last weekend. The California boy had some work to do.

While most of Nebraska’s prospect camp drew top players from around the Midwest, Madsen flew in for an opportunity in front of the Huskers coaching staff. The right-hander who grew up following Big Red from afar stood atop the mound and did what he always does, mixing three pitches and getting lots of weak contact.

“I showed off what I’ve got pitching-wise and they were all over me,” Madsen said. “I was super grateful to perform as well as I did there.”

So well, in fact, that he earned a scholarship offer from Nebraska that Saturday. He committed Monday and made it official Tuesday afternoon to become the fourth known member of the program’s 2023 class. He’s the first California native that coach Will Bolt and Co. have recruited out of high school in their two years in Lincoln.

But the thing is, Madsen considers himself “half Nebraskan.” Most of his mother’s side of the family is scattered around the state in towns like Stanton and Malcolm. The 15-year-old grew up visiting the area often and has attended plenty of Husker football games through the years.