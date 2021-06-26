Nebraska baseball lands infielder, pitcher Austin Berggren

For the second time in the Class of 2022, Nebraska has landed a baseball pledge from a quarterback in Kansas.

Austin Berggren publicly committed to the Huskers on Saturday to become the eighth member of their 2022 recruiting haul. The 6-foot-2, 215-pounder is an infielder and right-handed pitcher as well as the starting QB at Olathe (Kansas) East High School.

Recruiting services don’t know much about the incoming prep senior — he doesn’t have a profile on Perfect Game or other sites. He owns a fastball that touches 90 mph and recorded the top squat weight (405 pounds) on his football team.

Berggren is similar in frame and background to another NU pledge, Mikey Pauley, who is the QB for Blue Valley Northwest in the Sunflower State. Pauley — who committed nearly a year ago as a multi-position prospect — received his first Power Five offers to play quarterback in recent weeks from Kansas State and Kansas.

Nebraska coach Will Bolt and his staff also recruited a starting quarterback out of Texas in Brice Matthews, who was the Huskers' starting second baseman as a freshman this spring.​

