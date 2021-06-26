 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nebraska baseball lands infielder, pitcher Austin Berggren
0 comments
topical
BASEBALL

Nebraska baseball lands infielder, pitcher Austin Berggren

For the second time in the Class of 2022, Nebraska has landed a baseball pledge from a quarterback in Kansas.

Austin Berggren publicly committed to the Huskers on Saturday to become the eighth member of their 2022 recruiting haul. The 6-foot-2, 215-pounder is an infielder and right-handed pitcher as well as the starting QB at Olathe (Kansas) East High School.

Recruiting services don’t know much about the incoming prep senior — he doesn’t have a profile on Perfect Game or other sites. He owns a fastball that touches 90 mph and recorded the top squat weight (405 pounds) on his football team.

Berggren is similar in frame and background to another NU pledge, Mikey Pauley, who is the QB for Blue Valley Northwest in the Sunflower State. Pauley — who committed nearly a year ago as a multi-position prospect — received his first Power Five offers to play quarterback in recent weeks from Kansas State and Kansas.

Nebraska coach Will Bolt and his staff also recruited a starting quarterback out of Texas in Brice Matthews, who was the Huskers' starting second baseman as a freshman this spring.​

evan.bland@owh.com,

402-444-1201,

twitter.com/EvanBlandOWH

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

How to go about live betting in the MLB

Omaha World-Herald: Big Red

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert