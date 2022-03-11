 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BASEBALL

Nebraska baseball lands Iowa Western outfielder Dayvin Johnson

Nebraska baseball landed a commitment from a toolsy outfielder and left-handed bat for its 2022 recruiting class Friday night.

Iowa Western sophomore Dayvin Johnson announced his decision on social media to unofficially become the seventh juco addition — and 15th pledge overall — for NU in the cycle. The 6-foot-1, 175-pound native of Gardner, Kanas, has two years of eligibility remaining after this spring.

Johnson is listed as a two-way player but has almost exclusively hit and fielded for the Reivers. He boasts a .310 batting average across 50 career junior-college games with a strong .422 on-base percentage, 10 doubles, five homers, 30 RBIs and four steals. He’s hitting at a .355 clip with a pair of blasts in 11 games this year.

