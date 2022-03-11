Nebraska baseball lands Iowa Western two-way outfielder Dayvin Johnson

Dayvin Johnson couldn’t pass up the chance.

The Iowa Western outfielder didn’t need more than a few hours Friday to make a decision. On the same day Nebraska offered a baseball scholarship roster spot, Johnson accepted it to become the team’s seventh junior-college addition – and 15th pledge overall – for the Huskers’ 2022 recruiting class. The 6-foot-1, 175-pound native of Gardner, Kansas, has two years of eligibility after this spring.

“There’s nothing like staying close to family and going to a powerhouse program,” Johnson said. “You can’t beat an opportunity like this.”

A hot start at the plate – hitting .355 with a couple homers in 11 games – surely helped. Johnson also checks every box for numerous other NU future needs as a toolsy outfielder and left-handed bat. In 50 career juco games he owns a .310 average (.422 on-base percentage) with 10 doubles, five homers, 30 RBIs and four steals.

Perhaps the kicker, Johnson said, is his relatively untapped potential on the mound. He didn’t pitch at all in high school and it wasn’t until the winter before his freshman year at IWCC that coaches suggested he transition from an outfielder to a two-way player. His throws in the outfield were “pretty firm,” and they quickly translated into velocity sitting at 90-91 mph. If we can develop you into getting in the strike zone consistently, coaches told him, you can be pretty good.

The 6-foot-1, 175-pound southpaw has officially thrown just one career college inning but has been getting in regular side work this spring and projects as a middle reliever. A chief reason he has done so little throwing in games is that Iowa Western has 29 listed pitchers on its roster. Six of those are top-165 national juco prospects according to Perfect Game, with two Oklahoma State commits and a Mississippi State pledge among them.

“If I was anywhere else, I feel like I would be pitching,” Johnson said. “We’re kind of a pitching powerhouse – we have a bunch of guys we can roll through on a daily basis who will get the job done. Hopefully I can come in at Nebraska and make a big difference in the team next year.”

Johnson committed to Wichita State out of high school but pivoted to Iowa Western after the Shockers made a coaching change. He visited Nebraska last fall during the Ohio State football weekend and met a fan base, baseball players and coaches who had the same competitive drive he does. He chose NU over interest and offers from multiple other Division I suitors.

Said Johnson: “I really think Nebraska can push my game to the next level and get me to where all college baseball players want to go.”

