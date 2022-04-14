Nebraska baseball lands juco catcher Ben Columbus

One of the best-hitting catchers at the junior college level committed to Nebraska on Thursday.

Ben Columbus of Wharton County Junior College in Texas announced his decision following a visit to Lincoln late last month. He becomes the 16th member of NU’s 2022 class and eighth juco product, joining five pitchers, a two-way player and an outfielder.

“Everything up there just caught my eye,” Columbus said. “Everything up there looked great. I thought to myself, ‘Yeah, this is definitely a place I could call home the next couple years.’”

Columbus settled in nicely in southeast Texas the past two seasons. He hit .293 with eight home runs in 48 games in 2021. He’s taken another jump this spring, sporting a .372 average with nine homers, 52 RBIs and 11 steals in 45 contests.

The backstop, originally from Vancouver in British Columbia, Canada, had limited options out of high school and found Wharton through a connection with his uncle, Jason Columbus, who was drafted out of LSU in the early 2000s. Ben Columbus parlayed the opportunity into multiple Division I options this time.

Nothing felt right until he saw Nebraska. The coaching staff likes Columbus for his calmness behind the plate and his picky approach at it.

“Most junior college hitters don’t swing at the pitch they want — they’ll swing at everything that looks good,” Columbus said. “I’m kind of the guy who waits for something that looks really good instead of swinging at everything in the strike zone. I look for something I can hammer.”

Columbus has two years of eligibility remaining. He’s the second Canada native in the class, joining two-way player Caleb Clark. Another Canada son, Core Jackson, is a freshman on this year’s Nebraska team.

Nebraska has four catchers on its current roster, led by senior Griffin Everitt, who still technically could return for one more season.

Columbus will join the Huskers in the fall, refined by the relentless fire that is junior college baseball.

“Most D-I guys out of high school don’t realize, but going juco is the real test to see if you really love playing this game or not,” Columbus said. “It is an absolute grind for two years — I loved every second of it.”

