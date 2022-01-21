Nebraska baseball lands juco right-hander Parker Thomas

Parker Thomas wasn’t going to attend the camp. But his grandfather and coaches stayed on him about it. What did he have to lose?

So the 6-foot-5 right-handed Texas native whose college baseball journey has already included stops at a Division II team in North Dakota and a year at Southeast Community College in Beatrice made the 40-mile drive to Lincoln earlier this month. At a pitchers-only camp, he impressed Nebraska coaches enough to earn an offer.

Thomas committed Friday afternoon, becoming the 12th pledge of the Huskers’ 2022 class that will join the team in the fall.

“It was a pretty easy decision,” Thomas said. “I love where that program’s going and I want to be a part of it.”

Armed with a wipeout slider from an arm slot boarding on sidearm and a low-90s fastball, Thomas is projected to fill a back-of-the-bullpen role at NU like he does at Southeast. The command stands out — 37 strikeouts and 13 walks in 20 2/3 juco innings last season — and the next step is to induce weaker contact from opposing bats (4.35 earned-run average).