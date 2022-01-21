Nebraska baseball lands juco right-hander Parker Thomas

Parker Thomas wasn’t going to attend the camp. But his grandfather and coaches stayed on him about it. What did he have to lose?
So the 6-foot-5 right-handed Texas native whose college baseball journey has already included stops at a Division II team in North Dakota and a year at Southeast Community College in Beatrice made the 40-mile drive to Lincoln earlier this month. At a pitchers-only camp, he impressed Nebraska coaches enough to earn an offer.
Thomas committed Friday afternoon, becoming the 12th pledge of the Huskers’ 2022 class that will join the team in the fall.
“It was a pretty easy decision,” Thomas said. “I love where that program’s going and I want to be a part of it.”
Armed with a wipeout slider from an arm slot boarding on sidearm and a low-90s fastball, Thomas is projected to fill a back-of-the-bullpen role at NU like he does at Southeast. The command stands out — 37 strikeouts and 13 walks in 20 2/3 juco innings last season — and the next step is to induce weaker contact from opposing bats (4.35 earned-run average).
Thomas was lightly recruited out of the San Antonio metro area in the 2019 class and traveled more than 1,300 miles north to the University of Mary in Bismarck for a coach only to see that coach leave for a major-league organization a few months after Thomas arrived on campus. The pandemic canceled the season soon after, and the hurler pivoted to junior college and landed at Southeast C.C.
A good season netted him some interest from bigger schools but the Huskers — as has often been their trend under coach Will Bolt — were the first to offer him a roster spot this month.
“I was overlooked a lot in high school, I felt,” Thomas said. “It’s just an awesome opportunity to even say I got an offer from the University of Nebraska. It’s definitely relieving. It lets me go into this season knowing and better able to do my thing.”
Nebraska has found contributors at Southeast C.C. in the past, most recently former outfielder Aaron Palensky and right-handed reliever Trey Kissack. Thomas is the fourth juco pitching addition among NU’s 2022 group along with two-way standout Trey Frahm (College of Southern Nevada) and left-handers Matt Dreher (Northeast C.C.) and Ryan Sleeper (Wabash Valley College).
