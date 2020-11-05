Nebraska baseball lands South Dakota's top recruit Chase Mason

With signing day a week away, the Nebraska baseball team landed a commitment from one of the top prospects in the Midwest on Thursday evening.
Chase Mason of Viborg-Hurley in South Dakota announced his decision on social media. The top recruit out of his state plays outfield and pitches. He’s also a three-star football recruit as a quarterback with full-ride scholarship offers from South Dakota, South Dakota State and Fresno State.
The 6-foot-4, 215-pounder bats left-handed and throws right-handed, where his fastball regularly tops 90 mph.
Mason, who will be in consideration to be taken in next summer’s Major League Baseball draft, becomes Nebraska’s 14th pledge.
