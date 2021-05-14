Nebraska baseball moves into first place in Big Ten with win over Northwestern

LINCOLN — Plenty of offense and a locked-in Cade Povich added up to an easy win for Nebraska on Friday night.
The Huskers dealt Northwestern’s ace his worst outing of the year while NU’s own No. 1 starter had everything working in a 12-2 victory that pushed Big Red back into first place in the Big Ten with nine regular-season games left. The series continues Saturday at 2 p.m.
Povich – once the first recruit of coach Will Bolt at Nebraska – was masterful across his seven innings against the league’s leading home-run team. The left-hander allowed three total baserunners and picked off two of them while also stranding a two-out double in the fourth frame. The Bellevue West grad gave up two hits and struck out five overall on 95 pitches while another Wildcat reached on a fielding error to start the sixth.
Meanwhile, the Huskers (24-11) squared up soft-contact specialist Mike Doherty as the game went on to pull away in the weekend opener. They went ahead in the second inning after Logan Foster singled, stole second and scored on a Brice Matthews double down the left-field line.
The game stayed at 1-0 until a pair of three-run frames in the fifth and sixth blew it open. Matthews stretched a chopper over the third baseman’s head into a double and touched home on a Griffin Everitt RBI hit. With men on second and third later in the fifth, a Spencer Schwelllenbach grounder to shortstop plated two runs when the Everitt slid under the tag at home and Jaxon Hallmark darted in while Schwellenbach was in a rundown.
Three two-out hits in the sixth extended the lead to 7-0 on another Everitt scoring single and two-run knock from Joe Acker. Northwestern’s Doherty – who entered with a 2.86 earned-run average and hadn’t allowed more than four earned runs in a start all year – gave up six earned on 10 hits.
Shorthanded Northwestern (12-17) – coming off a two-week pause as it dealt with COVID-19 issues in the program – turned to the depths of its bullpen in the seventh and the Huskers promptly added five more runs. Matthews and Everitt collected RBI hits again. Leighton Banjoff (finger) made his return to the lineup for the first time since late April and doubled, and Lincoln Southwest grad Luke Sartori singled him home in his first career Nebraska at-bat.
Ten Huskers finished with a combined 16 hits – one off the team’s season high – including three-hit nights from Matthews, Everitt and Max Anderson.
Emmett Olson tossed a scoreless eighth before Northwestern got to Braxton Bragg for a pair of runs in the ninth.
