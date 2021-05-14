Nebraska baseball moves into first place in Big Ten with win over Northwestern

LINCOLN — Plenty of offense and a locked-in Cade Povich added up to an easy win for Nebraska on Friday night.

The Huskers dealt Northwestern’s ace his worst outing of the year while NU’s own No. 1 starter had everything working in a 12-2 victory that pushed Big Red back into first place in the Big Ten with nine regular-season games left. The series continues Saturday at 2 p.m.

Povich – once the first recruit of coach Will Bolt at Nebraska – was masterful across his seven innings against the league’s leading home-run team. The left-hander allowed three total baserunners and picked off two of them while also stranding a two-out double in the fourth frame. The Bellevue West grad gave up two hits and struck out five overall on 95 pitches while another Wildcat reached on a fielding error to start the sixth.

Meanwhile, the Huskers (24-11) squared up soft-contact specialist Mike Doherty as the game went on to pull away in the weekend opener. They went ahead in the second inning after Logan Foster singled, stole second and scored on a Brice Matthews double down the left-field line.