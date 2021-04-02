Nebraska baseball moves to first in Big Ten with win over Illinois

But with one out in the sixth, Illinois (7-9) strung together four hits and a walk to score four runs. A throwing error by third baseman Max Anderson followed a Ryan Hampe RBI single and Illinois piled on additional runs on a passed ball and a Jacob Campbell hit.

Nebraska countered with three runs in the seventh on consecutive RBI hits from Anderson, Luke Roskam and Leighton Banjoff after a walk and hit batter to go up 5-4. Illinois retook a 6-5 lead in the bottom half of the inning with a two-out rally, producing runs on a wild pitch and Justin Janas RBI single after two soft singles.

After scoring through power, small ball and singles earlier in the game, the Huskers turned to aggression on the base paths in a decisive three-run eighth.

Jaxon Hallmark, Schwellenbach and Cam Chick all stole a base, with Hallmark taking third on the catcher’s throwing error and scoring on a wild pitch. Anderson delivered an RBI hit to left and Banjoff tacked on an insurance run with a squeeze bunt with the bases loaded and one out.

“Awfully proud of our team,” Bolt said. “Every time they scored, we responded.”

Nebraska stranded 13 runners on base against an Illinois staff that had given up the most hits in the Big Ten entering the weekend.