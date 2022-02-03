Nebraska baseball names four captains for the 2022 season

Four seniors will be captains for Nebraska’s upcoming baseball season.
Right-handed pitcher Shay Schanaman, lefty Kyle Perry, infielder/outfielder Cam Chick and catcher Griffin Everitt will serve in the roles this spring as voted upon by their peers.
Schanaman and Perry — from Grand Island and Millard South, respectively — are penciled in as the first two starters in the weekend rotation. Chick will likely be primarily in left field and first base while Everitt, a former junior-college addition and Lincoln Southwest grad, is back for a second season behind the dish.
Nebraska before last season hadn’t elected any captains since coach Will Bolt was one as a senior on the 2002 College World Series squad. The four it named last year — also in early February — all moved on from the program. The thinking goes, Bolt has said, that if there are no captains, sometimes the role goes unfilled.
“These four guys bring their own style of leadership to our team,” Bolt said in a release. “As a group, they continue to set the high standards of our program day in and day out. These guys have proven themselves as selfless teammates and consistent hard workers in their time here and are certainly deserving of this honor.”
402-444-1201,