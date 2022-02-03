Nebraska baseball names four captains for the 2022 season

Four seniors will be captains for Nebraska’s upcoming baseball season.

Right-handed pitcher Shay Schanaman, lefty Kyle Perry, infielder/outfielder Cam Chick and catcher Griffin Everitt will serve in the roles this spring as voted upon by their peers.

Schanaman and Perry — from Grand Island and Millard South, respectively — are penciled in as the first two starters in the weekend rotation. Chick will likely be primarily in left field and first base while Everitt, a former junior-college addition and Lincoln Southwest grad, is back for a second season behind the dish.

Nebraska before last season hadn’t elected any captains since coach Will Bolt was one as a senior on the 2002 College World Series squad. The four it named last year — also in early February — all moved on from the program. The thinking goes, Bolt has said, that if there are no captains, sometimes the role goes unfilled.