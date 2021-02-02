Nebraska baseball names four veteran hitters as captains for 2021 season

Four veteran hitters will serve as captains for Nebraska baseball this spring.

Fifth-year outfielders Joe Acker and Mojo Hagge along with versatile middle infielders Jaxon Hallmark and Spencer Schwellenbach were voted by their teammates to serve in the role.

“These four guys all bring a little different brand of leadership to the team,” NU coach Will Bolt said in a press release. “As a unit, they help set the high standards of our program on a daily basis. These guys are selfless, consistent hard workers and are certainly deserving of this honor.”

Acker, from Waukesha, Wisconsin, and Hagge, an Omaha Skutt product, are two of the few remaining members of Nebraska’s 2017 team that won a Big Ten regular-season title. They took advantage of the extra season of eligibility made available in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hallmark, a vocal fourth-year player from Midland, Texas, has played all over the field for the Huskers and occasionally pitched as well. He's one of NU’s fastest baserunners and will likely swing between the outfield and second base this spring.