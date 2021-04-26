Nebraska baseball now ranked in several polls

For the first time in four years, national perception is behind Nebraska baseball.

The Huskers popped up in various top-25 polls Monday following a road series win at Michigan State that put them at 20-7 – a game and a half ahead of both Indiana and Michigan atop the Big Ten. The last time they were broadly ranked was late in the 2017 season in which they claimed the league regular-season title and advanced to an NCAA regional.

NU debuted in the Baseball America poll at No. 24 while D1Baseball included the program for the first time at No. 22. Perfect Game – which tabbed Nebraska at No. 22 last week – vaulted the team to No. 19.

In the Big Ten era, the Huskers have been ranked at points in the 2014, 2015 and 2017 seasons. Their high mark from one outlet was No. 18 in 2015. They last cracked the top 10 in April 2008 on the way to hosting an NCAA regional.

This latest appearance in the top 25 is uniquely impressive considering all Big Ten teams are navigating a league-only regular season. Nebraska has won seven straight league series to open a season for the first time in school history. It hosts Rutgers for three games next weekend ahead of a loaded May schedule that includes four games against Indiana and the regular-season finale at home against Michigan.​

Omaha World-Herald: Big Red Don't miss a moment of Nebraska athletics. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.