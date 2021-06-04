Nebraska baseball opens NCAA regional with win over Northeastern

NU went to Frank after Northeastern produced two singles in the fourth. The junior-college transfer — with a four-pitch mix including a funky “slider-change,” — needed two pitches to produce two outs, starting a string of 11 straight. The righty who would have likely been NU’s midweek starter this year went 3 2/3 innings overall, allowing just two walks in the eighth that came around to score while striking out a pair.

In an unexpected twist, Frank said the changeup was his difference-maker against the Huskies and their 22nd-ranked scoring offense. The pitch had been a work in progress all year and only recently became something he could command. Under the pressure of a regional game, it helped him generate six flyouts, three groundouts and a pair of strikeouts.

“He kind of had it all going on,” Northeastern first baseman Ian Fair said. “He was working both sides of the plate, three pitches, and we really just weren’t able to string together more than a couple at-bats at a time. He was really good.”

Added Huskies coach Mike Glavine: “I’m on the side, but it didn’t look like he threw anything straight.”