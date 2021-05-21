Nebraska baseball opens weekend with win over Indiana

Clutch offense and a lights-out bullpen helped Nebraska open up its biggest lead of the season in the Big Ten race as the Huskers took down Indiana 8-5 on Friday night.

Under the lights of Kaufman Field and with a BTN national audience looking on, Big Red showed again why it’s a favorite to clinch a league title next weekend. A pair of freshmen provided the biggest hits — Brice Matthews smashed a three-run double in the second inning and Max Anderson added a two-run homer in the third. The B1G’s best defense stayed error free. And the relief corps locked down the final five frames by allowing just one run and three hits while striking out eight.

The outcome opens up a two-game first-place lead for Nebraska (26-11) over Michigan while Indiana falls 2 1/2 games off the pace. The Huskers return for a doubleheader Saturday beginning with Ohio State at noon and a rematch with the Hoosiers (24-14) at 5:30 p.m.

NU got off to a good start in the pod weekend despite being outhit 11-9. It knocked out Indiana starter Tommy Sommer in the third inning and led most of the way. Anderson finished 3 for 4 and Spencer Schwellenbach added a ninth-inning homer — his sixth of the year — before stepping to the mound to author a 1-2-3 frame on 13 pitches for his sixth save.