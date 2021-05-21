Nebraska baseball opens weekend with win over Indiana

Clutch offense and a lights-out bullpen helped Nebraska open up its biggest lead of the season in the Big Ten race as the Huskers took down Indiana 8-5 on Friday night.
Under the lights of Kaufman Field and with a BTN national audience looking on, Big Red showed again why it’s a favorite to clinch a league title next weekend. A pair of freshmen provided the biggest hits — Brice Matthews smashed a three-run double in the second inning and Max Anderson added a two-run homer in the third. The B1G’s best defense stayed error free. And the relief corps locked down the final five frames by allowing just one run and three hits while striking out eight.
The outcome opens up a two-game first-place lead for Nebraska (26-11) over Michigan while Indiana falls 2 1/2 games off the pace. The Huskers return for a doubleheader Saturday beginning with Ohio State at noon and a rematch with the Hoosiers (24-14) at 5:30 p.m.
NU got off to a good start in the pod weekend despite being outhit 11-9. It knocked out Indiana starter Tommy Sommer in the third inning and led most of the way. Anderson finished 3 for 4 and Spencer Schwellenbach added a ninth-inning homer — his sixth of the year — before stepping to the mound to author a 1-2-3 frame on 13 pitches for his sixth save.
Sommer tied for his shortest start thanks in large part to a four-run Nebraska second frame. Two walks and a single loaded the bases for Matthews, who pounded an 89-mph fastball down the left-field line for his third bases-clearing double of the spring. The freshman trotted home a few pitches later as No. 9 hitter Griffin Everitt sent a ball into the left-field corner.
The Hoosiers responded in the bottom half of the inning against Povich, who generally battled without command of his fastball. Grant Richardson homered, then a hit and a plunked batter set up up-the-middle RBI singles by James Espalin and Jeremy Houston to bring the hosts within 4-3.
The top of the third got off to a bizarre start when Schwellenbach was called out for leaning into a clear pitch inside on a full count. But the Huskers responded with a Luke Roskam walk before Anderson — the reigning Big Ten Freshman of the Week — socked a ball over the wall in left-center.
Both teams traded runs in the fourth. Joe Acker’s RBI double plated Matthews, who had singled. Then a double and Jeremy Houston single made the score 7-4.
Nebraska turned to the bullpen to relieve Povich, who lasted four innings while giving up eight hits, walking none and striking out two in his second encounter with the Hoosiers in two weeks. Koty Frank tossed a pair of scoreless frames, including escaping a first-and-third jam with no outs in the sixth.
Indiana drew within 7-5 in the seventh when it drew a two-out walk — NU’s first free pass of the game — and Richardson tripled to left against reliever Jake Bunz. The big left-hander struck out the side in a 1-2-3 eighth before Schwellenbach finished off the game.
