Nebraska baseball rallies from seven-run deficit against Ohio State to extend Big Ten lead

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Nebraska’s largest and latest comeback in years flipped disappointment into joy in an 11-9 thriller to begin a doubleheader Saturday.

Trailing by seven runs entering the seventh inning, Nebraska scored the final nine runs of the game to temporarily increase its first-place lead in the Big Ten to 2½ games over the field. Griffin Everitt’s two-run shot in the ninth tied it and Jaxon Hallmark followed with an RBI single to give the Huskers their first lead of the afternoon.

Since 2018, Nebraska had been 1-63 when behind after eight innings.

The Huskers (27-11) face Indiana (24-14) to cap the twinbill at 5:30 p.m.

Nebraska’s prospects appeared bleak as it entered the seventh inning trailing 9-2. But the Huskers scored five times in the frame, fueled by three singles, two walks and a hit batter. They stranded the bases loaded in the eighth before Everitt’s blast tied the game with one out in the ninth. The catcher, who also was behind the plate Friday night against Indiana, cramped up and had to tough his way around the bases after his blast.