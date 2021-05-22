Nebraska baseball rallies from seven-run deficit against Ohio State to extend Big Ten lead

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Nebraska’s largest and latest comeback in years flipped disappointment into joy in an 11-9 thriller to begin a doubleheader Saturday.
Trailing by seven runs entering the seventh inning, Nebraska scored the final nine runs of the game to temporarily increase its first-place lead in the Big Ten to 2½ games over the field. Griffin Everitt’s two-run shot in the ninth tied it and Jaxon Hallmark followed with an RBI single to give the Huskers their first lead of the afternoon.
Since 2018, Nebraska had been 1-63 when behind after eight innings.
The Huskers (27-11) face Indiana (24-14) to cap the twinbill at 5:30 p.m.
Nebraska’s prospects appeared bleak as it entered the seventh inning trailing 9-2. But the Huskers scored five times in the frame, fueled by three singles, two walks and a hit batter. They stranded the bases loaded in the eighth before Everitt’s blast tied the game with one out in the ninth. The catcher, who also was behind the plate Friday night against Indiana, cramped up and had to tough his way around the bases after his blast.
The outcome spoiled a strong start from OSU left-hander and pro prospect Seth Lonsway, who allowed two hits across six innings while striking out nine. Nebraska mustered a run in the second on a throwing error and another on a Hallmark home run to lead off the fifth. Otherwise it stranded seven baserunners against the ace, who walked four and plunked a batter.
NU right-hander Shay Schanaman struggled in his latest start, surrendering seven runs (six earned) and nine hits in 5⅓ stanzas. A two-run homer by OSU slugger Conner Pohl put OSU ahead in the first and it added three more in the fifth on three hits and an error to go ahead 5-2.
The game appeared over in the sixth when the Buckeyes added four more. NU pitching walked in a run and a fielding error at shortstop plated two more.
While reliever Emmett Olson logged valuable scoreless frames in the seventh and eight, Nebraska mounted its rally. Runs in the seventh came on a wild pitch, a Leighton Banjoff plunking with the bases loaded, another wild pitch, a Cam Chick RBI groundout and a two-out single by Brice Matthews.
Spencer Schwellenbach pitched a perfect ninth inning for his second save in less than 24 hours. The junior also collected four singles and drove in Hallmark for the final insurance run in the ninth.
