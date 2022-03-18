Nebraska baseball rallies in the ninth for walk-off win over Texas A&M-Corpus Christi

LINCOLN — Nebraska found magic again.

Trailing 12-9 in the bottom of the ninth, Nebraska rallied from four runs to take down Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 13-12 on a walk-off two-RBI single by Leighton Banjoff.

Although the Huskers won, a major question remains after NU starter Kyle Perry left the game after getting just two outs and only recording 25 pitches. After walking a batter, coach Will Bolt — accompanied by a NU trainer — went out to visit with Perry who left shortly after with his face buried in his glove. Perry gave up a two-run home-run to Josh Caraway prior to being removed.

Perry has dealt with a serious elbow injury before. He underwent Tommy John surgery in June 2020 after going down in summer ball, working himself back into shape in time for the stretch run of the following Nebraska season. He started the NCAA regional game in which the Huskers upset No. 1 national seed Arkansas and was a vocal leader well before that. NU coaches brought him on road trips for his presence — intensely competitive during games and light-hearted during breaks — even with no chance of him pitching.

Teammates voted the Millard South graduate a co-captain last month. He entered the game with a 5.79 earned-run average this year in four appearances (three starts) with 17 strikeouts and nine walks across 14 innings.

The Huskers are back in action on Saturday at 2:05 p.m. Shay Schanaman will get the start for Nebraska.

» Get the full story later tonight on Omaha.com.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.