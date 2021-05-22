Nebraska baseball rallies to defeat Ohio State; Chance Hroch strikes out 10 as Huskers down Indiana

Since 2018, Nebraska had been 1-63 when behind after eight innings.

Big Red’s prospects appeared bleak as it entered the seventh inning trailing 9-2. But the Huskers scored five times in the frame, fueled by three singles, two walks and a hit batter. They stranded the bases loaded in the eighth before Everitt’s blast tied the game with one out in the ninth. The catcher, who also was behind the plate Friday night against Indiana, cramped up and had to limp his way around the bases after his blast.

Bolt credited the competitive spirit of his team and their love for winning and each other.

“You have to have talent and you have to have some breaks, but you don’t win a game like that with all those attributes there,” Bolt said. “… And, boy, what an unbelievable finish.”

The outcome spoiled a strong start from OSU left-hander and pro prospect Seth Lonsway, who allowed just two hits across six innings while striking out nine. Nebraska mustered a run in the second on a throwing error and another on a Hallmark home run to lead off the fifth. Otherwise it stranded seven baserunners against the ace, who walked four and plunked a batter.