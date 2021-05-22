Nebraska baseball rallies to defeat Ohio State; Chance Hroch strikes out 10 as Huskers down Indiana

A whirlwind day that began with Nebraska’s largest comeback in years and ended with a pitching masterpiece that has the Huskers on the brink of a Big Ten championship.
Big Red won its second and third games in a 24-hour span Saturday, rallying from down seven runs to shock Ohio State 11-9 before Chance Hroch fired a complete-game three-hitter in a 3-1 takedown of Indiana. A victory Sunday over Ohio State coupled with a Michigan loss to Maryland would clinch the league title for the Huskers, who are 2 1/2 games up on Michigan with four to play.
The 23-year-old Hroch (pronounced ROACH) was brilliant in the Saturday nightcap, logging a Husker-high 10 strikeouts on a season-high 122 pitches. The graduate transfer from New Mexico State allowed just six Hoosiers to reach base including two singles, two plunked batters and a walk. The only one to get as far as third base was a Grant Richardson homer with two outs in the ninth inning.
“It literally starts and finishes with Chance Hroch,” NU coach Will Bolt said during his postgame radio interview. “… I mean, what an unreal performance. Just in total command. … He put us on his back tonight.”
The right-hander Hroch came to Nebraska in part to show what he could do on a bigger stage as a springboard into a pro career. Under the lights in a game televised on the ESPN network and with a crowd of scouts in the Kaufman Field stands, he stood out against a team that entered the weekend with the fourth-best earned-run average in the nation. He retired the first eight men he faced and induced double plays in the fourth and sixth.
Only in the fourth — with NU up 2-0 — did multiple men reach base against him. From the sixth inning on, seemingly his biggest task was convincing his coaches how good he still felt. His mix of sliders, sinkers, curveballs and changeups befuddled Hoosier hitters throughout.
“They weren’t taking good swings off of him,” Bolt said. “He got to a certain point we were like, ‘Why change it now?’”
The NU offense got to Indiana ace McCade Brown for runs in the opening innings. Jaxon Hallmarked singled and Spencer Schwellenbach doubled him home in the first. Then Brice Matthews homered well over the wall in left in the second. The visitors made it 3-0 in the sixth when Matthews tripled in Mojo Hagge, who had legged out an infield single.
Brown — who entered sixth nationally in hits per nine innings (4.92) and with a league-best 14.26 strikeouts per nine — gave up five knocks in five innings while fanning eight.
The victory over Indiana came a few hours after an emotional uprising against Ohio State that flipped disappointment into joy.
Trailing by seven runs entering the seventh inning, Nebraska scored the final nine runs of the game. Griffin Everitt’s two-run shot in the ninth tied it and Jaxon Hallmark followed with an RBI single to give the Huskers their first lead of the afternoon.
Since 2018, Nebraska had been 1-63 when behind after eight innings.
Big Red’s prospects appeared bleak as it entered the seventh inning trailing 9-2. But the Huskers scored five times in the frame, fueled by three singles, two walks and a hit batter. They stranded the bases loaded in the eighth before Everitt’s blast tied the game with one out in the ninth. The catcher, who also was behind the plate Friday night against Indiana, cramped up and had to limp his way around the bases after his blast.
Bolt credited the competitive spirit of his team and their love for winning and each other.
“You have to have talent and you have to have some breaks, but you don’t win a game like that with all those attributes there,” Bolt said. “… And, boy, what an unbelievable finish.”
The outcome spoiled a strong start from OSU left-hander and pro prospect Seth Lonsway, who allowed just two hits across six innings while striking out nine. Nebraska mustered a run in the second on a throwing error and another on a Hallmark home run to lead off the fifth. Otherwise it stranded seven baserunners against the ace, who walked four and plunked a batter.
NU right-hander Shay Schanaman struggled in his latest start, surrendering seven runs (six earned) and nine hits in 5 1/3 stanzas. A two-run homer by OSU slugger Conner Pohl put OSU ahead in the first and it added three more in the fifth on three hits and an error to go ahead 5-2.
The game appeared over in the sixth when the Buckeyes added four more. NU pitching walked in a run and a fielding error at shortstop plated two more.
While reliever Emmett Olson logged valuable scoreless frames in the seventh and eighth, Nebraska mounted its rally. Runs in the seventh came on a wild pitch, a Leighton Banjoff plunking with the bases loaded, another wild pitch, a Cam Chick RBI groundout and a two-out single by Matthews.
Schwellenbach pitched a perfect ninth inning for his second save in less than 24 hours. The junior also collected four singles and drove in Hallmark for the final insurance run in the ninth.
Nebraska can cap an unbeaten pod weekend and continue to make a case for a favorable postseason seed Sunday before ending the regular season with three games against Michigan next weekend at Haymarket Park.
Said Bolt: “We just need to go put together a complete performance and finish this thing off.”
