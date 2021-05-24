Nebraska baseball reenters top 25 in multiple major polls

A strong closing stretch and outright Big Ten title have vaulted Nebraska back into the national spotlight.

The Huskers reentered the top 25 this week in multiple major polls, coming in 19th by Baseball America and 20th via D1Baseball.com. It’s the highest ranking for NU (29-11) since it reached No. 18 in one poll in 2015.

NU has earned the respect, coming off a 4-0 pod weekend over Indiana and Ohio State. The team spent one week in most polls to begin the month but suffered a rare home sweep at the hands of Rutgers. It has gone 9-1 since then, playing some of its best baseball and winning the league crown for a second time in five years.

In the Big Ten era, the Huskers have also been ranked at points in the 2014, 2015 and 2017 seasons. They last cracked the top 10 in April 2008 on the way to hosting an NCAA regional.

Nebraska can’t host a regional this year because the NCAA preselected 20 potential sites two weeks ago as part of the preparation required for playing a season within a pandemic. It closes the regular season with a three-game home series against Michigan beginning Friday.