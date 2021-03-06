Nebraska baseball rolls to doubleheader sweep of Purdue for first wins of 2021

One day after losing in walk-off fashion, Nebraska made sure there was no drama left in the late innings against Purdue. Twice.

The Huskers rolled to a doubleheader sweep Saturday, pulling away early both times for wins of 7-2 and 10-0 from Dell Diamond. Both victories were seven-run affairs — the first as part of the scheduled Big Ten format for twin bills and the second by run rule.

“It was just a lot grittier day,” NU coach Will Bolt said in in his postgame radio interview.

Starting pitching was strong in both contests for a pair of Huskers doing it for the first time in Nebraska uniforms. Senior Chance Hroch — a graduate transfer from New Mexico State — went six-plus innings in the opener across 82 pitches, inducing eight groundouts to pace the Huskers to their first win in 2021. Shay Schanaman followed with his own six-inning effort, striking out five and allowing one hit and three walks. The Grand Island native did it in his first collegiate start after transitioning from roles as a reliever and two-way player the previous two springs.

Bolt said Schanaman was nervous early on, as evidenced by a four-pitch walk to open the game. But it didn’t last long for someone NU coaches have identified as being key to their rotation this year.