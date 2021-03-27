Nebraska baseball run-rules Minnesota to sweep doubleheader

LINCOLN — Nebraska capitalized on a bullpen meltdown with a five-run sixth inning and rallied to beat Minnesota 6-4 to open a doubleheader Saturday.
The Huskers (9-4) did all their damage with two outs in the decisive frame. Four walks, a bobbled grounder to third base and a hit batter produced the runs after a Leighton Banjoff foul popup to left field that would have completed a scoreless inning bounced off the fielder’s glove.
Nebraska had little success against Minnesota left-hander Jack Liffrig most of the way after a Cam Chick sacrifice fly put the Huskers ahead 1-0 in the first inning. Liffrig retired 10 straight into the fourth inning and allowed three singles — two that didn’t leave the infield — into the fateful sixth.
NU right-handed starter Chance Hroch struck out seven of the first 10 batters he faced before Minnesota got to him in the fourth with a two-out RBI single from Gabe Knowles. It went ahead 2-1 in the fifth when a Ronald Sweeny led off with a double and later scored on a wild throw on a bunt play.
Minnesota (3-10) added a pair in the sixth on another Sweeny double and Easton Bertrand sacrifice fly to extend the lead to 4-1.
That set the stage for the Nebraska comeback. With two on and two out, Banjoff gained new life when his foul ball dropped beyond left field and he later walked. Minnesota went to the bullpen from there and imploded — bases-loaded walks to Logan Foster, Joe Acker and Spencer Schwellenbach plated runs along with Chick getting plunked and Jaxon Hallmark reaching on a fielding error.
Schwellenbach worked a scoreless ninth for his third save and Cam Wynne earned the victory with ⅔ of an inning.
Nebraska 17, Minnesota 5
A Luke Roskam first-inning grand slam set the tone for a drama-free nightcap to a Saturday doubleheader as Nebraska run-ruled Minnesota 17-5 in seven innings.
Barely an hour after finishing a 6-4 comeback win, the Huskers (10-4) kept the momentum going for their fifth straight victory. Cam Chick crushed a two-run homer nearly to the parking lot beyond right-center field to begin an eight-run third inning and later added an RBI double in the frame. Run-scoring hits from Logan Foster and Jaxon Hallmark along with an RBI groundout, throwing error and wild pitch completed the flurry that sent a dozen men to the plate.
Eight of the runs were charged to Minnesota right-hander Patrick Fredrickson – the 2018 Big Ten Pitcher of the Year who has largely struggled since then – in his first start since 2019. He allowed five hits and walked four in just 2 1/3 innings as his team fell behind 12-0.
Roskam homered again in the fifth – a two-run shot to center – and finished with six RBIs. Since beginning the year 1 for 10, the senior is 8 for his last 15 (.533). Leighton Banjoff also swatted his first long ball of the season in the sixth.
NU lefty Jake Bunz shackled the Gophers (3-11) over four scoreless stanzas, striking out five while giving up two singles and three walks. Minnesota in the fifth scrounged up an unearned run off Koty Frank, who surrendered only two walks in a pair of relief frames. The visitors added a grand slam from Ronald Sweeny in the seventh after trailing 17-1.
Nebraska is off to its best start after 14 games since the 2009 team began 10-3-1. It concludes the four-game Minnesota series Sunday at noon.
