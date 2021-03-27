Nebraska baseball run-rules Minnesota to sweep doubleheader

Schwellenbach worked a scoreless ninth for his third save and Cam Wynne earned the victory with ⅔ of an inning.

Nebraska 17, Minnesota 5

A Luke Roskam first-inning grand slam set the tone for a drama-free nightcap to a Saturday doubleheader as Nebraska run-ruled Minnesota 17-5 in seven innings.

Barely an hour after finishing a 6-4 comeback win, the Huskers (10-4) kept the momentum going for their fifth straight victory. Cam Chick crushed a two-run homer nearly to the parking lot beyond right-center field to begin an eight-run third inning and later added an RBI double in the frame. Run-scoring hits from Logan Foster and Jaxon Hallmark along with an RBI groundout, throwing error and wild pitch completed the flurry that sent a dozen men to the plate.

Eight of the runs were charged to Minnesota right-hander Patrick Fredrickson – the 2018 Big Ten Pitcher of the Year who has largely struggled since then – in his first start since 2019. He allowed five hits and walked four in just 2 1/3 innings as his team fell behind 12-0.

Roskam homered again in the fifth – a two-run shot to center – and finished with six RBIs. Since beginning the year 1 for 10, the senior is 8 for his last 15 (.533). Leighton Banjoff also swatted his first long ball of the season in the sixth.