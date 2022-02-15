Nebraska baseball sets rotation for first weekend

Nebraska has set its pitching rotation for opening weekend.

The Huskers will start left-hander Kyle Perry on Friday night before turning to right-handers Shay Schanaman and Dawson McCarville for Saturday’s doubleheader. Righty Braxton Bragg will round out the four-game series Sunday at Sam Houston.

Perry and Schanaman — both senior captains who began crucial games last spring — were part of every offseason conversation to start, coach Will Bolt said Tuesday. They were “neck and neck,” “1A and 1B,” and “couldn’t go wrong either way.” Schanaman’s outing will be in a seven-inning game Saturday to begin the twinbill.

“Really for us it came down to a potential matchup problem that maybe having a left-handed pitcher on Friday could create for another team,” Bolt said.

Added senior reliever Jake Bunz: “I think from pitch one they’re going to set the tone for that game. They know we’re going to come at them and compete.”

The rest of the rotation was more uncertain, with as many as six other candidates pushing for the roles into preseason practices. McCarville, a graduate transfer from Grand Canyon, compiled an earned-run average of 3.78 across 85 2/3 innings with 66 strikeouts against 32 walks for the Western Athletic Conference school.

Bolt said McCarville’s first fall in Lincoln was “up and down,” with the senior perhaps pressing too much at times. But he’s come on strong in recent weeks, flashing a strong sinker and slider along with an improved changeup.

“We’ve seen that all kind of come together this spring,” Bolt said. “...He’s been outstanding. Very sharp, very competitive — all the things you would hope to see in a fifth-year guy.”

Bragg, a third-year sophomore, will also get a chance to start even though most of Nebraska’s weekend series will be three games. No one has been more consistent this offseason than the 6-foot-2, 200-pound Kansas City native, Bolt said.

Bragg posted a rough 8.04 ERA in 11 appearances last season. But he broke out in the Coastal Plain League during the summer, logging a 2.66 ERA in 23 2/3 inning while showing elite command (24 strikeouts against three walks). He brought the progress with him back to Nebraska after that.

“I think he certainly deserved a shot on the first weekend from what he’s shown us over the course of the last six months,” Bolt said.

Friday’s season opener is set for 6:30 p.m. and will be broadcast on ESPN+.​

