Nebraska baseball shakes off slow start, rallies to defeat Northwestern

LINCOLN — Nebraska shook off a slow start and roared back against Northwestern’s depleted bullpen for an 11-5 victory Saturday.

The Huskers trailed 5-2 before flipping the game with a six-run seventh inning. Joe Acker’s two-run single put them ahead for good and the pitching hung tough the rest of the way as NU won its fourth straight. First-place Big Red (25-11) and the Wildcats are scheduled to complete the series Sunday at noon.

After mustering just two runs and six hits through the first six innings, Nebraska broke through for nine runs on eight knocks to pull away. Max Anderson went 4 for 5 as one of seven Huskers to drive in a run. Jake Bunz tossed two scoreless innings to finish the afternoon.

Northwestern didn’t get a runner to third base until the ninth inning Friday — a 12-2 Nebraska win — but threatened early and often Saturday. Leo Kaplan put the visitors on the board in the second with an RBI single up the middle after David Dunn led off with a double to left. Another hit set up a run-scoring safety squeeze from No. 9 hitter Jay Beshears.

The Huskers gave away just their 13th unearned run of the season in the third. Shawn Goosenberg doubled, stole third base and scored on the ensuing throw that sailed into left field.