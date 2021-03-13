Nebraska baseball shuts out Iowa for Huskers' fifth straight win

MINNEAPOLIS — An early pitching duel turned into a route with a touch of late drama Saturday as Nebraska beat Iowa 4-0 for its fifth straight win to begin the spring.

The Huskers (5-1) used a familiar winning recipe to cook up another round of handshakes inside U.S. Bank Stadium. No errors in the field. Another quality start — this time from right-hander Chance Hroch, who tossed six scoreless innings. And just enough clutch hitting, led by Brice Matthews’ first career home run in the fifth and a two-out, two-RBI single by Joe Acker in the sixth.

The ninth inning even provided a few theatrics as Iowa brought the tying run to the plate, freshman All-American Peyton Williams, with two outs. But NU’s Spencer Schwellenbach came on and battled back from a 3-0 count deficit to strike out the slugger on three pitches as the Husker dugout erupted.

Iowa right-handed starter Drew Irvine proved a worthy foil for a time, shutting out Nebraska through four frames. But Matthews — a freshman from Texas — reached out on an 0-1 breaking pitch that didn’t break in the fifth and swatted it out for an opposite-field dinger to right field.