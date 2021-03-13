Nebraska baseball shuts out Iowa for Huskers' fifth straight win

MINNEAPOLIS — An early pitching duel turned into a route with a touch of late drama Saturday as Nebraska beat Iowa 4-0 for its fifth straight win to begin the spring.
The Huskers (5-1) used a familiar winning recipe to cook up another round of handshakes inside U.S. Bank Stadium. No errors in the field. Another quality start — this time from right-hander Chance Hroch, who tossed six scoreless innings. And just enough clutch hitting, led by Brice Matthews’ first career home run in the fifth and a two-out, two-RBI single by Joe Acker in the sixth.
The ninth inning even provided a few theatrics as Iowa brought the tying run to the plate, freshman All-American Peyton Williams, with two outs. But NU’s Spencer Schwellenbach came on and battled back from a 3-0 count deficit to strike out the slugger on three pitches as the Husker dugout erupted.
Iowa right-handed starter Drew Irvine proved a worthy foil for a time, shutting out Nebraska through four frames. But Matthews — a freshman from Texas — reached out on an 0-1 breaking pitch that didn’t break in the fifth and swatted it out for an opposite-field dinger to right field.
A throwing error by Irvine in the sixth led to three unearned runs and all the cushion the Huskers would need. Singles from freshmen Max Anderson and Jack Steil in the sixth helped load the bases along with the wide toss to second base, and Matthews pushed the lead to 2-0 with a four-pitch walk. Senior Joe Acker then lined a 1-1 offering into right to chase in two more.
The 23-year-old Hroch gave Nebraska six innings for the second week in a row after transferring from New Mexico State in the offseason. He enjoyed three 1-2-3 frames in the first, second and fifth and stranded a pair of Hawkeyes in his other three chances. Two of his seven strikeouts ended threats in the fourth and sixth.
Hroch scattered five hits and walked one across 93 pitches. Sayer Diederich, Max Schreiber, Cam Wynne and Schwellenbach added scoreless appearances to complete NU’s third shutout in the past four games.
Husker pitchers have held opponents to 1 for 31 with runners in scoring position during the five-game win streak — and the hit was a Saturday single that didn’t plate anyone.
Nebraska concludes its weekend Sunday with a doubleheader against Ohio State (10 a.m.) and Ohio State (2 p.m.).
A brief look at Nebraska baseball since 2010
402-444-1201,