Nebraska baseball splits doubleheader with Northwestern State and UT-Arlington

ARLINGTON, Texas — Koty Frank and Kyle Perry turned in the best two outings by Nebraska starting pitchers this spring on the same day but it was only worth a doubleheader split with a 2-0 win over Northwestern State and a 4-3 meltdown loss against UT-Arlington.

The starts nearly made up for a long day of missed opportunities on offense — 26 total baserunners converted to just five runs — that ultimately ended in disappointment. NU faces each team again Saturday to conclude the weekend beginning with Northwestern State at 11 a.m.

Most of the drama packed into the ninth inning of the finale the Huskers (2-7) led 3-0 at Clay Gould Ballpark. The hosts greeted NU closer Colby Gomes with two quick doubles, added a hit batter and then pieced together three soft-contact singles to tie the game. A four-pitch walk clinched the victory for the Mavs.

“Baseball is a cruel game,” Nebraska coach Will Bolt said during his postgame radio interview. “…Colby’s been in that situation before. We wanted to let him have a chance to get out of it and unfortunately it wasn’t to be.”

The outcome spoiled a strong start by Perry, who logged five scoreless stanzas and struck out four against no walks. Mason Ornelas and Ethan Bradford faced the minimum before UTA batted around in the fateful final frame. Nebraska’s offense, meanwhile, left 11 men on base while going just 1 for 10 with runners in scoring position. A sacrifice fly by Griffin Everitt in the fifth inning and a two-run sac fly by Efry Cervantes in the sixth — when the outfielder caught the ball on a dive — was the extent of the damage.

“The three runs that we scored felt like it should have been about six or seven,” Bolt said. “Just that elusive big hit.”

Frank staked a major claim to a weekend rotation job going forward with a 10-strikeout performance in the opener. Making his first start at Nebraska following a season-plus as a long reliever, the senior right-hander avoided early traffic on the basepaths and grew stronger as he went along. Frank retired 15 of the last 18 batters he faced and lasted 6 2/3 innings and 90 pitches after no Husker starter had gone longer than 4 1/3 frames this spring.

“That’s what a Friday-night guy is supposed to do — come out and set the tone and fill up the strike zone and keep them off balance,” acting coach Lance Harvell said. “He just kept answering the bell and getting guys out. He still had good stuff and we felt good about him so you kind of just keep rolling with the guy that got you there.”

Northwestern State helped by making five first-pitch outs. Its biggest threat came in the second when it loaded the bases on a double, walk and hit batter before Frank coaxed a 6-4-3 double play.

The Husker lineup had just enough answers against lefty starter Cal Carver, who went six innings and struck out eight against one walk. The only offense came in the sixth inning when Brice Matthews singled and Griffin Everitt blasted a two-run homer to left field on a 1-1 offering.

Matthews finished 2 for 4 as the lone Husker with multiple hits. Lefty Emmett Olson finished out the game on the mound and collected the save for Nebraska with 2 1/3 perfect stanzas.

Bolt — who returned from his one-game suspension handed down for being ejected for arguing the final out call last weekend against TCU — said the Huskers can’t let one bad inning wash out an otherwise strong performance with another full day of baseball to come.

“This one stings,” Bolt said. “Being upset for a little while today, that’s part of it. But we gotta come out and play with some anger and a chip on our shoulder in the morning and do something about it.”

