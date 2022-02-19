Nebraska baseball splits doubleheader with Sam Houston State

Nebraska bats stayed dormant to begin Saturday before breaking out for the first time this season in a doubleheader split with Sam Houston State at Sanders Stadium.

The Huskers started the day with the same stagnant offense and shaky fielding that cost them the Friday opener in a 5-1 seven-inning loss. But they jumped to a big early lead in the nightcap and held on for a 12-9 victory for win No. 1 this spring.

The series concludes Sunday at 1 p.m.

“It wasn’t perfect, it wasn’t pretty,” NU coach Will Bolt said during his postgame radio interview. “But nobody really cares what it looks like. The only thing that matters is did you win or not and we found a way to get it done.”

Nebraska (2-1) saved its best for last, running out to a 9-2 lead in the second inning and knocking Sam Houston righty starter Matt Rudis from the game with no outs in the second inning. RBI hits from Max Anderson, Griffin Everitt and Brice Matthews highlighted the uprising, which also benefited from two shortstop errors and four free passes.

NU’s pair of pitching transfers impressed in their Husker debuts. Righty starter Dawson McCarville (Grand Canyon) lasted four frames and gave up three runs — one earned — while working around five hits allowed. Mason Ornelas (Texas A&M) worked three scoreless innings with four strikeouts before a rough eighth inning that included another error leading to four runs (two earned).

The outcome was overshadowed by a potentially serious injury to lefty reliever Jake Bunz. The senior from Elkhorn South — who already overcame Tommy John surgery from May 2019 to be a major part of NU’s 2021 squad — left the game holding his elbow after only a few pitches.

“Early signs, hopefully it’s just something that maybe scared him a little bit,” Bolt said. “We’ll know more later, but Bunzy has put a lot of his heart and soul into this thing so you hope for the best with that.”

Colby Gomes secured the last two outs after the Bearkats’ Trent Touchet swatted a two-run homer off NU freshman Drew Christo making his first collegiate appearance.

Nebraska put on multiple baserunners in just one inning in game one. Aided by an error and bloop single from freshman Luke Jessen, the visitors took a 1-0 lead on a Luke Sartori RBI single. Bearkats right-hander Coltin Akinson collected seven strikeouts across six frames and 90 pitches in the abbreviated contest. The Big Red attack managed just one walk and struck out eight times.

The early lead didn’t last long, with a key infield error sparking a four-run Sam Houston third inning that NU never came close to overcoming. The leadoff man reached base on a bunt against NU starter Shay Schanaman, then second baseman Core Jackson muffed a likely double-play ground ball and the Bearkats capitalized with two run-scoring hits, a bases-loaded walk and a sacrifice fly.

After Nebraska ace Kyle Perry exited Friday’s game in the second inning, Schanaman went four-plus while allowing five runs (four earned). The senior struck out four while allowing six hits and two walks. Ethan Bradford logged two scoreless innings to finish.

Husker coaches reshuffled the lineup for the finale after generally sticking with the same order for the last month of practice, Bolt said. Jessen moved up to the two-hole and “responded in a big way,” Bolt said, while leadoff man Leighton Banjoff set the tone.

Jessen – an outfielder and Elkhorn South grad – finished 5 for 8 with a walk on the day in his college debut. Banjoff went 3 for 6 with two walks while Everitt collected two hits in the evening affair.

The Husker defense, which was a top-20 national unit by fielding percentage last year, committed four more errors Saturday. The group has allowed seven unearned runs on the weekend – NU let in just 20 all of last year across 48 games.

