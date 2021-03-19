Nebraska baseball starts weekend series with loss to Iowa

For a few moments Friday, a pitchers’ duel became home-run derby. It was all Iowa needed to open the weekend series with a 3-0 victory over Nebraska and extend the Husker losing streak to three games.

Brendan Sher and Ben Norman went deep in the sixth inning to account for all of the scoring and NU’s recent offensive malaise continued in a three-hit shutout. Iowa (4-5) and Nebraska (5-4) continue their three-game encounter Saturday at 2 p.m.

Left-hander Trenton Wallace — a junior projected as a surefire MLB draft pick this summer — struck out eight batters for Iowa and allowed just six baserunners across seven sharp innings. Nebraska began the afternoon with a Joe Acker walk and Spencer Schwellenbach was plunked by a pitch with one out, but the visitors stranded them at the corners.

“A guy like that, sometimes you gotta get him in the first inning,” NU coach Will Bolt said during his postgame radio interview.

The Huskers got a Jaxon Hallmark single and Schwellenbach walk with two outs in the third but again couldn’t cash in. They mustered just three baserunners in the final six innings, with their best chance in the fifth when the centerfielder Norman crashed into the wall in left-center making a leaping grab of a Schwellenbach liner that would have plated the game’s first run had it landed.