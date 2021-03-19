Nebraska baseball starts weekend series with loss to Iowa

For a few moments Friday, a pitchers’ duel became home-run derby. It was all Iowa needed to open the weekend series with a 3-0 victory over Nebraska and extend the Husker losing streak to three games.
Brendan Sher and Ben Norman went deep in the sixth inning to account for all of the scoring and NU’s recent offensive malaise continued in a three-hit shutout. Iowa (4-5) and Nebraska (5-4) continue their three-game encounter Saturday at 2 p.m.
Left-hander Trenton Wallace — a junior projected as a surefire MLB draft pick this summer — struck out eight batters for Iowa and allowed just six baserunners across seven sharp innings. Nebraska began the afternoon with a Joe Acker walk and Spencer Schwellenbach was plunked by a pitch with one out, but the visitors stranded them at the corners.
“A guy like that, sometimes you gotta get him in the first inning,” NU coach Will Bolt said during his postgame radio interview.
The Huskers got a Jaxon Hallmark single and Schwellenbach walk with two outs in the third but again couldn’t cash in. They mustered just three baserunners in the final six innings, with their best chance in the fifth when the centerfielder Norman crashed into the wall in left-center making a leaping grab of a Schwellenbach liner that would have plated the game’s first run had it landed.
Nebraska starter Cade Povich was equal to the task through five innings, surrendering just a single and double to that point and eventually striking out six and walking none overall. But Sher — the No. 9 hitter — opened the sixth with a bomb to left and Norman went deep to right-center after an Iowa double. The Huskers also committed just their second error of the season in the frame when Joe Acker dropped a fly to right.
The contest lasted just 2 hours, 15 minutes with quality defense and pitching the theme throughout. Bolt said Nebraska — which produced just one run in a 3-1 loss to the Hawkeyes last Sunday in Minneapolis — must be more willing to compete and stay committed to a hitting approach that includes keying on fastballs and protecting the outside portion of the strike zone.
“Just not enough hard-hit balls, honestly, top to bottom,” Bolt said. “We’ve got to find the right combination of guys. We’ve done it already once this season; we’ve got to do it again. We’ve got to find the right combination of lineups and matchups and those type of things to get the offense sparked.”
