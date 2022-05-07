Nebraska baseball strands 15 runners in a 12-inning loss to Minnesota

Minnesota walked off Nebraska with an RBI single in the 12th inning to prevail 9-8 and deal a gut punch to the Huskers’ hopes of qualifying for the Big Ten tournament.

NU blew an 8-5 lead in the eighth inning and had a man thrown out at the plate in the 10th while ultimately stranding 15 men on base. Nine walks and three Big Red errors helped the Gophers win just their third league game of the spring and set up a rubber match — weather permitting — Sunday at 1 p.m.

Nebraska (19-26, 7-10 Big Ten) led much of the way before faltering late. A Max Anderson RBI single and infield fielding error produced first-inning runs. Run-scoring hits from Anderson and Leighton Banjoff in the second and a Colby Gomes homer to left in the third extended the visitor lead to 5-3.

NU knocked out starter J.P. Massey after just 1 2/3 innings, four runs (three earned) and 53 pitches. The Gophers used six pitchers in all, holding Husker hitters to 5 for 20 with runners in scoring position.

Minnesota (13-31, 3-14) enjoyed a three-run first, plating a run on a wild pitch and two on an infield single from Kyle Bork. A Drew Stahl RBI double in the third and a bases-loaded sacrifice fly — in foul territory in left — in the sixth by Boston Merila tied the game 5-5.

Cam Chick untied it in the seventh with a two-run single and Garrett Anglim added an RBI groundout to push the edge to 8-5. The hosts got two runs back in a sloppy bottom of the eighth when Gophers who reached via a fielding error and walk came around as catcher Griffin Everitt threw high on an attempted throw to first base.

Left-hander Emmett Olson went five innings — allowing four runs and four walks while striking out six — and a relief corps of Mason Ornelas, Tyler Martin and Braxton Bragg went the rest of the way for Nebraska. A Minnesota single and groundout in the 12th set up Merila for the game-winning hit into left field.

