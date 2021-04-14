Nebraska baseball submits bid to host NCAA tournament regional

Nebraska baseball is officially in the mix to potentially host an NCAA regional.

Will Bolt confirmed Wednesday morning the school put in a bid for Haymarket Park to be one of 16 four-team sites to begin the postseason tournament. The regional and super regional sites will be predetermined this year amid lingering pandemic health and safety concerns. Typically regional locations are chosen after conference tournaments in late May.

“Figured if we keep playing a high level of baseball, we’d have an opportunity to host,” Bolt said. “We feel like we have the facility to do so, we have the fan base to do so. We have the administration that’s very supportive. We’ve done it in the past and we’d love the opportunity to do it again.”

The NCAA will announce regional sites during the week of May 10, according to a memorandum sent to schools earlier this month. The teams selected for the tournament will be revealed May 31, so it's possible for a school to host and still not qualify for the tournament.

A program’s on-field success is still expected to factor heavily into determining who hosts. Nebraska (15-6) is atop the Big Ten standings and has upcoming series against Penn State, Michigan State and Rutgers before regional sites are set.