Nebraska baseball uses five-run inning to pull away from Penn State

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Nebraska needed a five-run eighth to pull away from Penn State on Friday.

The Huskers put together their big inning much earlier on Saturday.

Spencer Schwellenbach doubled home two runs during a five-run first as Nebraska rolled to an 11-2 win over the Nittany Lions.

Jaxon Hallmark was 4 for 5 with a double and two RBIs for the Huskers (17-6), who won their third straight and fifth in their last six to remain atop the Big Ten.

Chance Hroch scattered five hits and two runs in seven innings, bouncing back from allowing five runs each in a pair of losses in his last two starts.

He had plenty of support. Four Huskers had at least two hits, with NU finishing with 17.

Cam Chick was 3 for 6 with two RBIs, and Max Anderson also had three hits.

Joe Acker led off the bottom of the first with a single and then moved to third on Hallmark's base hit.

Schwellenbach worked the count full before doubling down the right-field line to score Acker and Hallmark.