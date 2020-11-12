Nebraska baseball uses in-state talent to build top-35 recruiting class: 'All of us are studs'

Drew Christo grew up loving Nebraska sports. But the calls from other schools just kept coming.

It was the summer of 2019. The Elkhorn standout had already chosen baseball over football as his college sport, but the decisions weren’t getting easier. Major college programs like Virginia, Duke and Stanford continued to offer. The Huskers were in the mix too, of course — having a father, Monte, who was a former NU quarterback made his childhood rooting interest easy.

Christo followed along with surprise and intrigue when Nebraska baseball coach Darin Erstad abruptly resigned that June. When Will Bolt was hired later in the month, one of his first calls was to Christo, a top-100 national prospect and a right-handed pitcher with pro potential.

Bolt laid out his vision for a program that would be built from the inside out with talent from the state. He laid out a vision for Christo — he’ll never work harder in his life than when he comes to Lincoln.

The teen mulled it over. A few months later, he committed.

“I think the combination of the love of the new and the love of the old were two things that really put Nebraska over the top,” Christo said. “When I get to campus, it’s go time.”