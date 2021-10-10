Nebraska baseball will hold Red-White series this week

Baseball season in 2021 still has three days left for Nebraska.

The Huskers will hold their annual Red-White series on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday at Haymarket Park as players face off in seven-inning intrasquad games to complete fall workouts. First pitch for each contest is set for 3:30 p.m.

Admission is free to the public, with gates opening at 2:30 p.m. each day. Each scrimmage will be streamed live on Facebook (Facebook.com/NebraskaBaseball) and Twitter (@husker_baseball).

Big Red beat Creighton 11-9 in an exhibition Sept. 17, and it was supposed to have another against Wichita State earlier this month before COVID-19 problems forced the Shockers to back out. NU has been holding multiple intrasquad games each week since resuming practice in September.

Nebraska continues to work through a new-look roster that includes more than a dozen freshmen and multiple transfers while transitioning other young players into larger roles after the program’s Big Ten championship and NCAA regional berth. Starting pitching and the outfield, in particular, will remain in flux until the spring.​

