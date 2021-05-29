Nebraska baseball will play doubleheader Saturday against Michigan

Nebraska baseball will play a doubleheader Saturday to avoid the rainy weather forecasted for Sunday.

The first game against Michigan will begin at noon, with the second game starting 45 minutes after the conclusion of the first. The first game will be broadcast on Big Ten Network. TV coverage for the second game is TBA.

Fans with tickets to Saturday's originally scheduled game should use those tickets for the noon contest. Fans who purchased tickets to Sunday's game with a credit card will receive a full refund, and those who used cash can return them to the ticket office to receive a refund.

Nebraska will also hold its Senior Day ceremony Saturday beginning at approximately 11:20 a.m.

The Huskers took the series opener Friday with a 1-0 victory behind a stellar pitching performance from Cade Povich and the Nebraska bullpen.