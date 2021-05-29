 Skip to main content
Nebraska baseball will play doubleheader Saturday against Michigan
Nebraska baseball will play doubleheader Saturday against Michigan

The Big Ten champion Huskers win game one of their series against Michigan.

Nebraska baseball will play a doubleheader Saturday to avoid the rainy weather forecasted for Sunday.

The first game against Michigan will begin at noon, with the second game starting 45 minutes after the conclusion of the first. The first game will be broadcast on Big Ten Network. TV coverage for the second game is TBA.

Fans with tickets to Saturday's originally scheduled game should use those tickets for the noon contest. Fans who purchased tickets to Sunday's game with a credit card will receive a full refund, and those who used cash can return them to the ticket office to receive a refund.

Nebraska will also hold its Senior Day ceremony Saturday beginning at approximately 11:20 a.m.

The Huskers took the series opener Friday with a 1-0 victory behind a stellar pitching performance from Cade Povich and the Nebraska bullpen.

NU clinched the Big Ten title last weekend and will learn its NCAA tournament destination on Monday. The selection show will begin at 11 a.m. on ESPN2.

Photos: Husker baseball takes game one of Michigan series

Check out the action as Nebraska takes game one of their series with Michigan on Friday in Lincoln. 

