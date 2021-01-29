Nebraska baseball will see Spencer Schwellenbach take on big two-way role this season

Spencer Schwellenbach wanted to pitch. Nebraska coaches wanted him to pitch. But neither party knew how much they wanted it until last fall.
Circumstances had kept the third-year Husker off a mound since he became Michigan’s Gatorade Player of the Year in 2018. He brought a minor elbow injury to college, and the former NU staff didn’t want to risk Schwellenbach’s ability to hit and play infield with extra throws. A cleanup surgery came after his freshman season and a coaching change the next year kept pitching on the backburner.
But coach Will Bolt broached the topic last summer and the 6-foot-1, 200-pounder got to thinking. Then, during his first live practice session of the fall after a couple bullpen sessions, Schwellenbach tickled the imagination. Consistent velocity in the mid-90s. An ability to command an electric fastball, slider and changeup.
“He’s got great stuff, there’s really no other way around it,” Bolt said Friday. “...It just looks effortless for him on the mound.”
And so Nebraska’s top pro prospect for this summer’s MLB draft will aim to do what only a handful of recent Huskers have tried — be an elite two-way player. Jake Meyers was effective as a starting pitcher and outfielder in 2017. Luis Alvarado and Colby Gomes found the challenge more difficult in subsequent seasons.
Schwellenbach, entrenched as NU’s starting shortstop, is taking on a larger role than all of them. He’ll be in the middle of the lineup as an expected run producer. Captain of the defense. He may be the closer early on and said Friday he could be in the mix as a starting pitcher late in the year.
“You just gotta put in more time and more effort,” Schwellenbach said. “But I’m enjoying it.”
Added Bolt: “You can’t just put that on anybody. And I think Spencer is certainly up to that task.”
Nebraska will try to walk a fine line by not taking away from any of Schwellenbach’s considerable strengths. He will get his normal reps at shortstop taking grounders and in the batting cage. He will throw bullpens, though he might scale back or miss a few midweek sessions. The main adjustment is limiting his throws during practice to save the right arm that Bolt calls “big-league level,” grading at a 75 on a scale of 20 to 80.
Schwellenbach has already started 46 of Nebraska’s last 71 games the last two seasons at shortstop and is a career .281 hitter (.407 on-base percentage). He hit .356 with six doubles, 17 RBIs and 12 steals in 22 contests in the Northwoods League last summer.
On the mound, elite command of the strike zone gives him a high floor. His strikeout-to-walk ratio in high school was 233-27 across 154 career innings with a 0.73 earned-run average. The Cleveland Indians took him in the 34th round of the 2018 draft, and the prospect only dropped out of a projected range of rounds 5-10 because of a strong known commitment to Nebraska. Now he’s a second-team preseason All-American according to D1Baseball and armed with a fastball that NU’s TrackMan program — which captures measurables on pitches — likens to top-150 MLB pitchers on good days.
“Again, he’s going to have to go like everybody else,” Bolt said. “But I’ll put my chips on the table with a guy who competes the way he does.”
Other notes as Nebraska begins full team practices:
» The Huskers and every other Big Ten school continue to wait on a schedule from the league. Bolt said he hopes and expects one within the next two weeks, with a likely start date of March 5. With the Big Ten the only large college league mandating a conference-only slate, Bolt said the RPI — a tool the NCAA selection committee leans on for at-large bids to the postseason — “is pretty much nonexistent.” He said gaining separation in the league standings is the only way to possibly play into June.
» Second-year player Leighton Banjoff is technically a freshman because the COVID-19 pandemic ended his first college season after 15 games. But the Ohio native hit a team-leading .341 with three home runs in that span. And after playing shortstop in high school and learning the outfield last year, he is settling in as Nebraska’s likely starting first baseman.
The 6-foot-1 Banjoff, who said he tested positive for COVID to begin 2021, joked that he’s “a little smaller guy” at first than Nebraska has had recently, but is ready to play whenever and wherever is needed. Recent first baggers for NU were Luke Boynton (6-6), Colby Gomes (6-5), Scott Schreiber (6-3) and Ben Miller (6-4).
» Bolt said upwards of eight or nine pitchers could be more than “short-stint” guys, especially in a potential format of four-game weekend series and no midweek contests. Grad transfer Chance Hroch and junior Cade Povich are both penciled in as starters, Bolt said, with former closer Shay Schanaman “trending” that way as well. Other options are junior-college additions Koty Frank and Jake Bunz along with Max Scrheiber and returning underclassmen Braxton Bragg and Quinn Mason.
“I think we’ll probably stretch out all those guys and see where the chips fall,” Bolt told The World-Herald last week.
