Nebraska baseball will see Spencer Schwellenbach take on big two-way role this season

Spencer Schwellenbach wanted to pitch. Nebraska coaches wanted him to pitch. But neither party knew how much they wanted it until last fall.

Circumstances had kept the third-year Husker off a mound since he became Michigan’s Gatorade Player of the Year in 2018. He brought a minor elbow injury to college, and the former NU staff didn’t want to risk Schwellenbach’s ability to hit and play infield with extra throws. A cleanup surgery came after his freshman season and a coaching change the next year kept pitching on the backburner.

But coach Will Bolt broached the topic last summer and the 6-foot-1, 200-pounder got to thinking. Then, during his first live practice session of the fall after a couple bullpen sessions, Schwellenbach tickled the imagination. Consistent velocity in the mid-90s. An ability to command an electric fastball, slider and changeup.

“He’s got great stuff, there’s really no other way around it,” Bolt said Friday. “...It just looks effortless for him on the mound.”

And so Nebraska’s top pro prospect for this summer’s MLB draft will aim to do what only a handful of recent Huskers have tried — be an elite two-way player. Jake Meyers was effective as a starting pitcher and outfielder in 2017. Luis Alvarado and Colby Gomes found the challenge more difficult in subsequent seasons.