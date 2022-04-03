Nebraska baseball's bats stay hot in 3-game sweep of Ohio State

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Nebraska's hitters added to an already productive weekend, tallying 16 hits in a 17-5 win at Ohio State on Sunday.

In a three-game sweep, the Huskers (12-14, 4-2) battered Buckeye pitching with 35 hits and 32 runs.

On Sunday, Nebraska scored 13 runs with two outs.

Brice Matthews and Max Anderson each had three hits, and four other Huskers added two — including Luke Sartori, who hit a ninth-inning grand slam and scored three times.

Anderson, a Millard West graduate, was 5 for 15 with six RBIs and five runs scored in the series.

He also hit a grand slam in Saturday's game, giving NU grand slams in back-to-back games for the first time since 2011.

After falling behind 3-2 after the first inning, the Huskers scored three times in the fourth and two more in the fifth to take the lead.

With two outs in the fourth and one run already in, Griffin Everitt doubled to right center to score Anderson and Cam Chick and put NU ahead 5-3.

Then, with two outs and two on in the fifth, Matthews singled home a run, and Chick followed with another RBI single.

A three-run seventh and seven runs in the ninth put the game away.

After starter Dawson McCarville gave up three runs in four innings, Jaxon Jelkin pitched two scoreless innings to earn his first win of the season.​

NU will play at UNO at 6:30 on Wednesday. The Huskers and Mavericks split a two-game series on March 13-14, with both games decided by one run.