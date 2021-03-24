 Skip to main content
Nebraska baseball's Cam Chick named Big Ten player of the week
BASEBALL

Nebraska baseball's Cam Chick named Big Ten player of the week

Cam Chick

Nebraska’s Cam Chick was named the Big Ten's player of the week after helping power the Huskers to a series win over Iowa.

 KAYLA WOLF, THE WORLD-HERALD

A big weekend led to Big Ten recognition Wednesday for Nebraska’s Cam Chick.

The 5-foot-9, 175-pound junior from Columbia, Missouri, earned the league’s Player of the Week honor after helping power the Huskers to a series win at Iowa. He swatted a pair of home runs — including a grand slam Saturday — along with a pair of doubles and drove in nine runs during a 4-for-9 series.

Chick had entered the weekend hitting just .174 (4 for 23) but showed flashes of what made him a second-team All-Big Ten selection in 2019 while also manning a reliable second base. Chick is the first Husker to earn the award since Joe Acker did last year.

“Cam let the game come to him,” NU coach Will Bolt said during a radio appearance earlier this week. “He has some of the best bat speed on the team — he can get to a 100-mph fastball. ... Man, when he uses the entire field as a hitter, he’s dangerous.”​

