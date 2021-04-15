Nebraska baseball's competitive fire starts with the coaches: 'It’s never a dull moment'

If 2020 was the year of golf for Nebraska baseball coaches, then game day was every Monday.
With the spring season canceled and in-person recruiting disallowed amid the pandemic, the Husker staff began each week by loading up their clubs and finding an area course. But these were no leisurely outings.
The quartet always split into the same two teams. In one cart was Danny Marcuzzo (volunteer assistant, infielders) and Lance Harvell (hitting coach, outfielders). In the other sat Will Bolt (head coach) and Jeff Christy (pitching coach). Marcuzzo — the consensus No. 1 golfer of the group — and Bolt usually had some sort of side bet going, with the assistant laying a couple strokes to his boss.
Over the next few hours, the competitive drive of Nebraska’s brain trust would be on full display.
“Let’s just say there’s some shots that there’s some pressure on,” Christy said.
“Any and everything like this is how we function,” Harvell said. “It’s never a dull moment.”
As Nebraska (15-6) continues its first-place pace midway through the Big Ten season, the second-year staff has been behind the scenes making sure the Huskers are never satisfied. It’s hard to be complacent when any practice could hold extra stakes or lead to smack talk between a group of 30- and 40-somethings that includes two former catchers (Christy and Harvell) and a certain fiery infielder (Bolt).
Christy and Harvell frequently debate who threw better batting practice on a given day. When infielders and catchers are working on rundowns, Harvell and his outfielders are more than just warm bodies. If that runner can reach a base safely, they get to rest until the next drill. Players start chirping with each other. Competitive juices start flowing. No one is going through the motions.
“It all just kind of starts because maybe me and Coach Marcuzzo and Coach Bolt made it the outfielders versus the infielders,” Harvell said.
It’s not an act between men who, in many cases, have known each other for years. Bolt coached Harvell and Christy as players and later alongside them during previous stops at Texarkana College and Texas A&M, respectively. Their wives are close. They celebrate their kids’ birthdays together. During the pandemic, they have been part of each others’ bubbles.
But some sort of competition always breaks out. Family gatherings become who can bring the best bacon-themed dish or a ribs cook-off. When the kids get together to swim, the dads might make prop bets on an MLB game — 10 pushups say this batter strikes out; one minute of wall-sits if the pitcher throws a breaking ball on the next pitch.
Christy has a pool table in his basement. Bolt owns a shuffleboard and horseshoe pit. Darts, ping-pong, cornhole and spike ball are part of the rotation too.
Christy and Harvell are masters of the “hands games,” Bolt said, considering their catching backgrounds. The assistants agree Bolt is the most competitive of the group. The office avoided a heated World Series last fall when Christy’s Atlanta Braves just missed matching up with Bolt’s Houston Astros.
Meanwhile, the coaching staff has eight total kids between the ages of 2 and 10 — nine when including director of operations Curtis Ledbetter and his daughter.
“Every program likes to talk about family and preach family,” Bolt said. “But I think it does start with your coaching staff and being on the same page.”
Players notice it too. Freshman second baseman Brice Matthews said he sensed during his recruiting process that the NU staff was more comfortable together than other schools he visited. Another freshman infielder, Max Anderson, said the ongoing battles for bragging rights between Harvell and Christy simulate pressure situations for hitters and pitchers during live at-bats in practice.
“Coach Bolt has said a million times he’d give anything to put the spikes on again and play,” starting pitcher Cade Povich said. “If they could play, I think it would be awesome to maybe throw them into one of our intrasquads we have and see them compete again.”
The coaches are often just as productive together outside the office as during normal work hours. They had a run last summer when multiple key prospects committed while they were on the golf course — better get another tee time to land another pledge, they joked. As recruiting and roster construction comes up in casual conversations, everyone freely speaks their minds. Healthy disagreements arise organically.
The motivation is to win, of course, and that drive has been evident on the field too. Harvell has run the offense aggressively, taking chances on the bases and even encouraging Matthews to steal home in a game at Illinois earlier this month. Christy is the same as a pitch caller — he plans for a strikeout in a big moment instead of finding weak contact. Bolt flashed his emotions last Sunday, getting ejected for arguing that opposing hitters had been leaning into pitches.
As Nebraska pushes into the second half of its season, those regular golf outings are on hold. But the same fire never stops burning.
“That competitiveness just drives all of us to be the best we possibly can be at the jobs we have every day,” Bolt said. “… That’s ultimately what you want because that’s what you want your players to see and feed off of. That’s what you want your teams to be is competitive and the most mentally tough and just show up and do it day after day after day after day. I think we have a great example of that with our coaches.”