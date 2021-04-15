Nebraska baseball's competitive fire starts with the coaches: 'It’s never a dull moment'

Christy and Harvell are masters of the “hands games,” Bolt said, considering their catching backgrounds. The assistants agree Bolt is the most competitive of the group. The office avoided a heated World Series last fall when Christy’s Atlanta Braves just missed matching up with Bolt’s Houston Astros.

Meanwhile, the coaching staff has eight total kids between the ages of 2 and 10 — nine when including director of operations Curtis Ledbetter and his daughter.

“Every program likes to talk about family and preach family,” Bolt said. “But I think it does start with your coaching staff and being on the same page.”

Players notice it too. Freshman second baseman Brice Matthews said he sensed during his recruiting process that the NU staff was more comfortable together than other schools he visited. Another freshman infielder, Max Anderson, said the ongoing battles for bragging rights between Harvell and Christy simulate pressure situations for hitters and pitchers during live at-bats in practice.

“Coach Bolt has said a million times he’d give anything to put the spikes on again and play,” starting pitcher Cade Povich said. “If they could play, I think it would be awesome to maybe throw them into one of our intrasquads we have and see them compete again.”