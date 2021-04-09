Nebraska baseball's diverse offense powers Huskers to win over Maryland

LINCOLN — Nebraska’s offense continued its creative and productive ways against one of the best swing-and-miss starters in college baseball en route to a 6-2 win over Maryland on Friday.

Extended at-bats, bunting deception, a little power — the Huskers were again diverse in how they pushed runs across the plate. By the end of the afternoon at Haymarket Park, Spencer Schwellenbach had collected three RBIs and Brice Matthews added a late homer and RBI single as Nebraska (14-5) prevailed in a matchup of the Big Ten’s top two scoring teams.

NU ace left-hander Cade Povich held up his end with his fourth quality start of the season. Maryland went quietly until the fourth inning when it worked a bases-loaded walk after a double, single and intentional free pass. The only other damage came when catcher Justin Vought sent a mammoth solo shot over the wall in left-center field to bring the Terps (9-11) within 5-2.

Povich went 6⅓ innings overall, allowing four hits and three walks while striking out five on 103 pitches. Cam Wynne, Jake Bunz and Schwellenbach followed with scoreless appearances to help Nebraska to its ninth win in 10 games.