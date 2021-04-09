Nebraska baseball's diverse offense powers Huskers to win over Maryland

LINCOLN — Nebraska’s offense continued its creative and productive ways against one of the best swing-and-miss starters in college baseball en route to a 6-2 win over Maryland on Friday.
Extended at-bats, bunting deception, a little power — the Huskers were again diverse in how they pushed runs across the plate. By the end of the afternoon at Haymarket Park, Spencer Schwellenbach had collected three RBIs and Brice Matthews added a late homer and RBI single as Nebraska (14-5) prevailed in a matchup of the Big Ten’s top two scoring teams.
NU ace left-hander Cade Povich held up his end with his fourth quality start of the season. Maryland went quietly until the fourth inning when it worked a bases-loaded walk after a double, single and intentional free pass. The only other damage came when catcher Justin Vought sent a mammoth solo shot over the wall in left-center field to bring the Terps (9-11) within 5-2.
Povich went 6⅓ innings overall, allowing four hits and three walks while striking out five on 103 pitches. Cam Wynne, Jake Bunz and Schwellenbach followed with scoreless appearances to help Nebraska to its ninth win in 10 games.
Nebraska coach Will Bolt said earlier in the week his team would need to stack “grit” plays to beat Maryland right-hander Sean Burke — who entered with 47 strikeouts in 26⅓ innings this spring — and the lineup did exactly that. To wit:
» Jaxon Hallmark worked an 11-pitch at-bat in the first inning and eventually flew out to center to advance Joe Acker, who had led off with a double. Schwellenbach followed with a run-scoring groundout.
» No. 9 hitter Griffin Everitt opened the fifth with a seven-pitch walk. Acker followed by showing bunt and then chopping a double over the third baseman’s head into left field. Schwellenbach singled both home through the right side and took second on the throw. He advanced to third on a dirt-ball read and scored on the ensuing wild throw from the catcher to extend NU’s lead to 4-1.
» Matthews swatted his second home run just beyond the center-field wall in the sixth to become the eighth Husker hitter with multiple blasts this season. He added an RBI single in the eighth after Luke Roskam walked, was sacrificed to second and went to third on a wild pitch.
The teams continue the three-game series Saturday at 2 p.m.
