BASEBALL

Nebraska baseball's game against Iowa postponed

Nebraska baseball's game against Iowa on Saturday has been postponed due to wet field conditions.

Instead the Huskers and Hawkeyes will play a doubleheader on Sunday, starting at noon.

A ticket to Sunday's game is good for both of tomorrow's games. Ticket holders for Saturday's game can exchange their tickets for general admission seating to one of the remaining regular-season home games.

