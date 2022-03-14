Nebraska baseball's Griffin Everitt doubles to give NU a walk-off win over UNO

LINCOLN— Nebraska players sprinted out of the third-base dugout as Max Anderson touched home plate. Griffin Everitt got a Gatorade bath.

Monday was far from a vintage Husker effort. But it might have been just what NU was looking for as it rallied from down in the seventh inning and shook off a blown save in the top of the ninth to walk off UNO 6-5.

“It doesn’t matter what it looks like,” Nebraska coach Will Bolt said. “We just needed something good to happen for us. I think the way we won it, too, that may go a little bit further.”

Everitt left the field soaked after capping a 4 for 5 day that included a pair of home runs with the game-winning single. One day after the offense went 3 for 30 in a walk-off loss against the Mavericks in Omaha, the lineup pounded out 12 hits and shook off an early malaise with clutch moments in the sixth, seventh and ninth innings.

The Huskers left Tal Anderson Field on Sunday dejected and challenged by Bolt to stick to a better approach at the plate. They held a players meeting that night. Frustration poked through at times Monday — Colby Gomes spiked his bat after flying out with the bases loaded in the fourth — before the sticks came through late against a trio of Mavs pitchers.

Nebraska’s overall performance wasn’t close to stellar in its long-awaited home opener. Two errors and long stretches of punchless hitting kept the Mavericks within range of beating their in-state peer for a second straight day. The bullpen blew a save chance in the ninth when Eddie Satisky and UNO — down to their last strike — lined a tying RBI single to right field.

But big-picture concerns took a back seat for a day as the Huskers (5-9) secured their 20th win in 21 tries in Haymarket Park debuts. The debut itself was the third attempt at a home opener this year following series cancellations against San Diego State and Long Beach State, with a muted crowd of just 1,466 in the stands on a pleasant early-afternoon weekday.

Anderson doubled with one out to begin the decisive uprising and Everitt pounded a slider to right-center, with thoughts of his third homer — something no Husker has accomplished since Dan Johnson in 2001 — briefly flashing through his mind

“We’ve been down; it’s been tough,” Everitt said. “But this team has responded well all year, even though our record may not show it right now. Whenever we have bad days we always show up ready to go the next day. So it was good to come out here and see the results come with it as well.”

Said infielder Efry Cervantes: “It doesn’t have to be perfect. A win is a win. You’ll take the ugly ones, you’ll take the pretty ones.”

UNO threatened early — loading the bases on walks against Nebraska starter Shay Schanaman in the first and putting two men on in the second — before taking the lead on a Mike Boeve leadoff homer in the third. Boeve’s second long ball in as many days against the Huskers landed beyond the chain-link fence in right field to give senior starter Mark Timmins a 1-0 lead. UNO made it 2-0 in the fourth when a two-base fielding error in the outfield set up nine-hole hitter Jack Lombardi for an RBI single.

Timmins, a right-hander from Omaha Central, shut out the hosts through five innings in his best outing of the spring. He had frames of four, nine and 10 pitches and avoided rare trouble in the fourth after a couple of walks loaded the bases.

Nebraska got to the starter in the sixth with Everitt’s first homer on an 89-mph middle-in fastball into the right-field bullpen. NU tied the game 2-2 moments later when Brice Matthews singled and went to second on an error, stole third and trotted home on a Garrett Anglim double down the left-field line.

UNO (5-10) briefly went ahead in the seventh on a Lombardi double, sacrifice bunt and wild pitch from NU reliever Mason Ornelas. Big Red quickly responded when Cervantes — with five hits in his first 24 at-bats (.208) — swatted his first Husker homer to right field to lead off the seventh and Everitt added a two-run blast to the same spot after a Leighton Banjoff walk.

The Mavs began the eighth with runners at the corners after a Satisky walk and Grant Goldston single. NU reliever Emmett Olson limited the damage, allowing just a sac fly to Devin Hurdle to cut the Husker lead to 5-4 before collecting consecutive strikeouts. A plunked batter and pair of UNO singles in the ninth tied the game before reliever Braxton Bragg coaxed a groundout to strand the bases loaded and keep the game knotted.

UNO nearly bagged its two most impressive consecutive wins, arguably, since beating Minnesota and Iowa in 2013. It hosts Kansas State on Tuesday.

“Hopefully this is another game we can build off,” Mavs coach Evan Porter said. “The goal is just to play better tomorrow and then the next day and the next day. I think we’re on an OK path right now. I’m excited to work with our guys.”

Nebraska continues its stretch of seven games in eight days with home matchups against New Mexico State on Tuesday and Wednesday. It will start right-hander Dawson McCarville in the first contest.

“We talked about (our approach),” Everitt said. “I think we’re going to be working toward the right thing here.”​

