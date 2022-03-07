Nebraska baseball's home opener pushed back due to weather

Nebraska baseball’s home opener will have to wait at least another few days while its first midweek game in two years will also be pushed back.

The Huskers’ upcoming weekend series with Long Beach State was cancelled Monday with looming forecasts of freezing temperatures and potentially more snow on the ground in Lincoln. Meanwhile, their single-game encounter with Kansas State — originally set for Tuesday at 6 p.m. — is now scheduled for Wednesday at 4 p.m. because of weather considerations and travel complications from K-State as it returns from a weekend in California.

The series with the Dirtbags had been an anticipated matchup after the southern California school entered most top-25 polls early in the season. Nebraska is still hoping to find an opponent for this weekend, probably on the road, according to a source.

Nebraska’s next scheduled home games are set for March 15-16 against New Mexico State followed by Texas A&M-Corpus Christi on March 18-20.​

