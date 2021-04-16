Nebraska baseball's offense breaks through late as Huskers defeat Penn State

The big hit eluded Nebraska for much of a cold evening inside a mostly empty ballpark. But the offense still found a way to break through late in an 8-2 win over Penn State that kept the Huskers atop the Big Ten midway through the regular season.
Nebraska (16-6) trailed 2-1 into the seventh inning before tying the game on a Jaxon Hallmark bases-loaded walk. The Big Ten’s top scoring team then sent 11 men to the plate in a five-run eighth that atoned for myriad missed opportunities earlier on a wet Medlar Field. On a pitcher-friendly night with no home runs, the Big Red relied on 11 singles, seven walks and three steals to continue its best start to a spring since 2008. The defense also turned in another error-free outing and the bullpen tossed 3 1/3 scoreless frames in relief.
The three-game series resumes Saturday at noon.
Penn State (8-14) threatened to pull the upset most of the way. Right-handed starter Bailey Dees lived dangerously — allowing a Husker to reach at least second base in each of the first five innings — but only allowed a Brice Matthews bloop RBI single as Nebraska took a 1-0 lead in the second.
On offense, the Nittany Lions got to NU starter Cade Povich for a pair of runs in the sixth to take the lead. Consecutive singles and a double — along with a pair of wild pitches — plated the runs with two-out, two-strike scoring hits coming from Justin Williams and Matt Wood.
Nebraska’s offense gave Penn State reason to hope, going 5 for 21 (.238) with runners in scoring position after entering hitting at a .304 clip in those situations. Hallmark led off the third with a triple and never scored. After tying the game 2-2 in the seventh with the bases loaded, the next three Huskers struck out. NU also ran into outs on the bases in each of the first two frames.
“You had a game where you can kind of look back and there’s a lot of woulda, coulda, shouldas,” Nebraska coach Will Bolt said during his postgame radio interview. “But you score eight runs on 14 hits. You just gotta keep coming, you just gotta keep setting up innings, you just gotta stay positive.”
Penn State went to its bullpen to begin the seventh and the Huskers promptly loaded the bases with two walks and a fielder’s choice before Hallmark’s free pass tied the game. Griffin Everitt put the visitors ahead with an infield RBI hit after knocks from Leighton Banjoff and Matthews set the stage. Hallmark later walked again with the bases loaded to force in another run and Cam Chick smashed a two-run single to right-center field to complete the rally. Luke Roskam also walked with the bases full.
Another Big Red run came around in the ninth — on a single, a throwing error on a pickoff try and a wild pitch — to account for the final margin. Nebraska’s last four runs were unearned, marking the 12th time in 22 games it has pressured a defense into allowing a score.
Povich finished with six strikeouts and no walk while scattering eight hits across 5 2/3 innings and 84 pitches. Cam Wynne, Jake Bunz and Braxton Bragg each logged scoreless appearances in relief.
