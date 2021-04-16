Nebraska baseball's offense breaks through late as Huskers defeat Penn State

Nebraska’s offense gave Penn State reason to hope, going 5 for 21 (.238) with runners in scoring position after entering hitting at a .304 clip in those situations. Hallmark led off the third with a triple and never scored. After tying the game 2-2 in the seventh with the bases loaded, the next three Huskers struck out. NU also ran into outs on the bases in each of the first two frames.

“You had a game where you can kind of look back and there’s a lot of woulda, coulda, shouldas,” Nebraska coach Will Bolt said during his postgame radio interview. “But you score eight runs on 14 hits. You just gotta keep coming, you just gotta keep setting up innings, you just gotta stay positive.”

Penn State went to its bullpen to begin the seventh and the Huskers promptly loaded the bases with two walks and a fielder’s choice before Hallmark’s free pass tied the game. Griffin Everitt put the visitors ahead with an infield RBI hit after knocks from Leighton Banjoff and Matthews set the stage. Hallmark later walked again with the bases loaded to force in another run and Cam Chick smashed a two-run single to right-center field to complete the rally. Luke Roskam also walked with the bases full.