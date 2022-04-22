Nebraska baseball's rally falls short in loss to Indiana

Nebraska hoped to carry some momentum into this weekend's series at Indiana following Wednesday's one-run win over North Dakota State.
The Huskers grabbed that momentum late in Friday's Big Ten series opener, but their comeback wasn't enough for a win.
Max Anderson and Brice Matthews hit three-run home runs, but Nebraska never led as Indiana held on for an 8-7 victory.
Indiana built an early 7-0 lead before Nebraska got back in the game. The Huskers had stranded eight runners through the first six against Indiana starter Jack Perkins before getting to him in the seventh inning.
Back-to-back singles from Garrett Anglim and Griffin Everitt produced a run and then Anderson followed with a three-run home run to cut NU's deficit to 7-4.
Indiana tacked on an insurance run in the bottom of the seventh on Tyler Doanes' two-out RBI triple, and the Hoosiers needed it.
In the ninth, Anglim and Anderson singled in front of Matthews' three-run homer with two outs. The next batter, Leighton Banjoff, struck out to end the game.
Indiana jumped on Nebraska starter Shay Schanaman from the start as Brock Tibbitts delivered RBI singles in the first and third innings.
Josh Pyne then made it 7-0 as he smacked a three-run home run in the fourth inning. It was his fifth homer of the season.
Schanaman left after four innings, allowing six earned runs.
Nebraska and Indiana play again at 1 p.m. Saturday.
A brief look at Nebraska baseball since 2010
2021
Final game: Loss to No. 1 national seed Arkansas in regional final Record: 34-14 MLB draft: Spencer Schwellenbach (2nd round, 59 overall, Oakland Athletics), Cade Povich (3rd round, 98 overall, Minnesota Twins), Cam Wynne (20th round, 595 overall, Philadelphia Phillies)
Notable facts: Won Big Ten regular-season title, Big Ten tournament canceled, season shortened and conference-only due to COVID-19
Z LONG, THE WORLD-HERALD
2020
Final game: Regular season win over Northern Colorado Record: 7-8
Notable facts: Season cut short due to coronavirus pandemic. Will Bolt's first season as head coach.
KENNETH FERRIERA/THE WORLD-HERALD
2019
Final game: NCAA Oklahoma City Regional loss to UConn Record: 32-24 MLB draft: Matt Waldron (18th round, 550 overall, Cleveland Indians)
Notable facts: Coach Darin Erstad's final season, Big Ten tournament runner-up
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
2018
Final game: Regular-season loss to Illinois Record: 24-28
MLB draft: Scott Schreiber (9th round, 282 overall, Houston Astros), Jesse Wilkening (14th round, 407 overall, Philadelphia Phillies), Luis Alvarado (17th round, 511 overall, Los Angeles Angels)
JULIA NAGY/THE WORLD-HERALD
2017
Final game: NCAA Corvallis Regional loss to Holy Cross Record: 35-22-1 MLB draft: Jake Meyers (13th round, 391 overall, Houston Astros), Scott Schreiber (26th round, 769 overall, Tampa Bay Rays)
Notable facts: Big Ten regular season champions
CRAIG HOUTZ PHOTOGRAPHY
2016
Final game: NCAA Clemson Regional loss to Western Carolina Record: 37-22
MLB draft: Ryan Boldt (2nd round, 53 overall, Tampa Bay Rays), Max Knutson (12th round, 361 overall, Baltimore Orioles), Ben Miller (32nd round, 975 overall, Pittsburgh Pirates)
MEGAN FARMER/THE WORLD-HERALD
2015
Final game: Big Ten tournament loss to Michigan State Record: 34-23
MLB draft: Tanner Lubach (9th round, 285 overall, Los Angeles Angels), Blake Headley (20th round, 593 overall, Chicago Cubs), Josh Roeder (21nd round, 633 overall, New York Yankees), Colton Howell (27th round, 807 overall, San Diego Padres)
TYLER MEYER/THE WORLD-HERALD
2014
Final game: NCAA Stillwater Regional loss to Cal State Fullerton Record: 41-21 MLB draft: Aaron Bummer (19th round, 558 overall, Chicago White Sox), Zach Hirsch (19th round, 566 overall, Milwaukee Brewers)
Notable facts: Big Ten tournament runner-up
SARAH HOFFMAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2013
Final game: Big Ten tournament championship loss to Indiana Record: 29-30 MLB draft: Chad Christensen (25th round, 740 overall, Minnesota Twins)
Notable facts: Big Ten tournament runner-up
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2012
Final game: Big Ten tournament loss to Ohio State Record: 35-23 MLB draft: Travis Huber (23rd round, 700 overall, Minnesota Twins), Kale Kiser (23rd round, 711 overall, Chicago White Sox), Richard Stock (23rd round, 713 overall, Cleveland Indians), Khiry Cooper (25th overall, 781 overall, Boston Red Sox), Chad Christensen (35th round, 1,067 overall, Miami Marlins)
Notable facts: Coach Darin Erstad's first season
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
2011
Final game: Regular-season win over Missouri Record: 30-25 MLB draft: Cody Asche (4th round, 151 overall, Philadelphia Phillies), Casey Hauptman (22nd round, 792 overall, New York Mets), Kash Kalkowski (50th round, 1,506 overall, Kansas City Royals)
Notable facts: Coach Mike Anderson's final season
MARK DAVIS/THE WORLD-HERALD
2010
Final game: Regular-season win over Texas Tech Record: 27-27
MLB draft: Michael Mariot (8th round, 239 overall, Kansas City Royals), Ryan Hughes (16th round, 485 overall, Oakland Athletics), Mike Nesseth (17th round, 531 overall, Philadelphia Phillies), Adam Bailey (23rd round, 693 overall, Houston Astros), Sean Yost (24th round, 743 overall, Boston Red Sox)
JEFF BEIERMANN/THE WORLD-HERALD
