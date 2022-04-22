Nebraska baseball's rally falls short in loss to Indiana

Nebraska hoped to carry some momentum into this weekend's series at Indiana following Wednesday's one-run win over North Dakota State.

The Huskers grabbed that momentum late in Friday's Big Ten series opener, but their comeback wasn't enough for a win.

Max Anderson and Brice Matthews hit three-run home runs, but Nebraska never led as Indiana held on for an 8-7 victory.

Indiana built an early 7-0 lead before Nebraska got back in the game. The Huskers had stranded eight runners through the first six against Indiana starter Jack Perkins before getting to him in the seventh inning.

Back-to-back singles from Garrett Anglim and Griffin Everitt produced a run and then Anderson followed with a three-run home run to cut NU's deficit to 7-4.

Indiana tacked on an insurance run in the bottom of the seventh on Tyler Doanes' two-out RBI triple, and the Hoosiers needed it.

In the ninth, Anglim and Anderson singled in front of Matthews' three-run homer with two outs. The next batter, Leighton Banjoff, struck out to end the game.

Indiana jumped on Nebraska starter Shay Schanaman from the start as Brock Tibbitts delivered RBI singles in the first and third innings.

Josh Pyne then made it 7-0 as he smacked a three-run home run in the fourth inning. It was his fifth homer of the season.

Schanaman left after four innings, allowing six earned runs.

Nebraska and Indiana play again at 1 p.m. Saturday.