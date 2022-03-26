Nebraska baseball's rally falls short in loss to Michigan

LINCOLN — The largest Nebraska crowd of the season cheered the first swing and miss. It stood grew louder after the second.

But the third strike didn’t come in time.

On the verge of hunting for yet another walk-off win, the Huskers instead took a gut punch Saturday afternoon in an 8-6 loss to Michigan. In a tie game with two outs and the bases loaded in the ninth inning, Jimmy Obertop tagged an 0-2 center-cut fastball down the left-field line for the difference in a tight game between the Big Ten’s top two preseason favorites.

“Way too good a pitch to a really good hitter,” NU coach Will Bolt said.

The finish spoiled a spirited Nebraska comeback from down three runs to tie in the eighth inning and another strong effort from the bullpen. A one-out fielding error on a grounder to third base, a two-out infield squibber to the shortstop and a walk juiced the bags for Obertop, a .338 hitting entering the day who didn’t miss the last 90-mph fastball he saw.

The Huskers (9-12, 1-1) went in order in the ninth. Now the series hangs in the balance Sunday with an 11 a.m. start.

“We were ready to go in and win the game,” freshman Luke Jessen said. “Obviously that’s not what happened, but I don’t think anybody had any doubt. It just didn’t go our way.”

Michigan right-hander Cameron Weston was one reason for that. The starter with the best returning earned-run average in the Big Ten from last year was on his game, mixing fastballs and offspeed offerings across six innings and 104 pitches. Nebraska touched him for lone runs in the third and fourth to pull even at 2-2, with a Brice Matthews RBI hit and a Jessen run-scoring triple over the centerfielder’s head doing the damage in the respective frames.

The Huskers added another in the sixth on a Garrett Anglim single for what netted his seventh RBI of the weekend.

But Michigan was already up 5-2 at that point on the strength of a three-run top of the inning. Much like Friday night — when the heart of the Wolverine order saw Nebraska’s starter for a third time and homered in four straight at-bats — the visitors used the long ball. Matt Frey pulled a pitch from Shay Schanaman way out to right field. After a walk and groundout, Tito Flores lifted a ball into a gusting wind and just over the fence in right-center to produce the three-run advantage.

“It was probably one pitch too long (for Schanaman),” Bolt said.

That marked the end for the senior, who had sought his fourth straight quality start. The right-hander instead went 5 1/3 innings with five hits and two walks allowed along with six strikeouts.

The Wolverines (12-10, 1-1) scored first in the second, capitalizing on a walk and plunked batter when eight-hole hitter Jordon Rogers slugged a two-out double to right. They otherwise stayed relatively dormant, going in order four times and stranding a pair in the fourth. A misplay on a two-out fly ball to left in the seventh pushed Michigan’s lead back to 6-3.

That run was charged to reliever Braxton Bragg, who was consistently working ahead across three strong frames. The soft-contact dribbler in the ninth also went against him before Nebraska turned to Emmett Olson for the fateful final five batters.

“A few plays in there, a few pitches,” Jessen said. “If they go our way then it could be a completely different ballgame.”

Nebraska rallied in the eight down 6-3. Cam Chick’s third walk of the day and a Max Anderson RBI double got it started, with singles by Anglim and an RBI hit to center by Jessen following. With two outs and runners at the corners, freshman Core Jackson sent a short blooper between a drawn-in third baseman and shortstop playing up the middle for the unlikely equalizer.

But a series win — if it comes at all — must wait another day.

“What I told the team is I have no problem with how we competed, how we got after it,” Bolt said. “It was a good college baseball game and it came down to one swing.”​

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.