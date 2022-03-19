Nebraska baseball's rally fizzles out in loss to Texas A&M-Corpus Christi

LINCOLN — No walk-off magic for Nebraska this time.

The Huskers were no-hit into the seventh inning and briefly rallied to within a run in the eighth before falling to Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 4-1 on Saturday.

Visiting right-hander Hayden Thomas was stellar across 7 2/3 frames and Nebraska managed just one hit — a Garrett Anglim single — as multiple potential rallies fizzled.

The series wraps Sunday at noon.

The Islanders went ahead almost immediately Saturday. Leadoff hitter Steven Rivera-Chijin doubled to left-center field on the game’s second pitch and touched home after an ensuing pair of flyouts.

Nebraska starter Shay Schanaman settled in from there, giving the Huskers some much-needed length after their pitchers couldn’t finish the first inning in either of the last two games. He retired seven straight after the double and faced just four batters over the minimum into the seventh inning. A fielding error at second base, a groundout and Justin Taylor RBI single to left pushed the visitors’ lead to 2-0.

Schanaman went 6 2/3 innings and 91 pitches overall, allowing three hits and two runs (one earned) while walking three and striking out five. The relief corps of Chandler Benson, Corbin Hawkins threw up scoreless appearances before the Islanders added two against Emmett Olson in the ninth.

Thomas, meanwhile, stymied the Huskers at every turn less than 24 hours after the Big Red offense posted 13 runs in a comeback win Friday. They had five baserunners in the first six innings — four walks and a plunked batter — but didn’t collect their first hit until Anglim grounded Thomas’ 82nd pitch through the left side to lead off the seventh.

NU added a one-out walk from Cam Chick before pinch hitter Gabe Swansen flew out to left field on a sinking liner that led to Anglim being doubled off at second. The hosts also put two men on with one out in the second and fourth innings but couldn’t convert either time. The latter frame included a 5-3 ground-ball double play.

A pivotal eighth kept the game tight. Corpus Christi loaded the bases with one out before Nebraska reliever Corbin Hawkins came on to get a strikeout. A spectacular diving stop by shortstop Brice Matthews on a sharp grounder up the middle beat the runner at first by half a step to save a run.

The Huskers broke through in the bottom half after a pair of walks and fielding error at third base loaded the bags. Thomas’ 112th pitch beaned Anglim to force in a run and make it 2-1 before Islanders reliever Zach Garcia picked up a strikeout to end the rally.

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi tacked on a pair of insurance runs in the ninth to push the lead to 4-1 on RBI hits from Josh Caraway and Brendan Ryan after a walk and error set the table.​

» Get the full story later tonight on Omaha.com.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.