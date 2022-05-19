Nebraska baseball's season on the brink after loss to Michigan State

LINCOLN — Nebraska players met briefly in left field before quietly gathering their belongings and disappearing into the night. At this point, there wasn’t much left to say.

The Huskers fell 4-1 to Michigan State on Thursday in a flat performance unbefitting of a team in a must-win situation playing at home against a struggling opponent. The offense was mostly a no-show — producing just eight total baserunners through eight innings — and defensive mistakes led directly or indirectly to three MSU runs.

“Early on I thought we took some good swings,” NU coach Will Bolt said. “Once we were playing from behind, not so much.”

Nebraska’s season is now officially on the brink. Big Red (21-30, 8-14 Big Ten) must beat the Spartans on Friday and Saturday and also needs Purdue to lose to Maryland both times in order to secure the eighth and final seed for next week’s league tournament in Omaha. Any other outcome and the Huskers will be done playing after Saturday — a shocker against the backdrop of preseason predictions that pegged them to earn a repeat conference title.

“Gotta win both of them,” Nebraska catcher Griffin Everitt said. “Today doesn’t matter.”

An unsightly performance as the sun set reminded that Thursday was just the latest in a all-spring trend of similar struggles. NU trailed early, rarely threatened to score and grounded into two double plays as an uninspired Haymarket Park crowd of 4,993 looked on. Bolt gathered his players in the middle of the contest as he sensed the magnitude of the moment getting to them.

Don’t worry about uncontrollable results, he said. Just play.

Michigan State (29-23, 8-14) jumped ahead 3-0 by the third inning and kept the lead to push the Huskers’ season to the edge. Brock Bradenburg lofted a high solo home run over the left-field wall in the second inning. The game shifted in the third when MSU’s Casey Mayes sent a single to right field and scored a runner from second base despite the ball getting to home plate first. Josh Caron couldn’t glove it cleanly on a swipe attempt, keeping the inning alive for an RBI triple off the left-center field wall from Bryan Broecker on the next pitch.

Nebraska pitching held up otherwise. Freshman left-handed starter Jackson Brockett — opening a series for the first time in his college career — went three innings and 51 pitches overall, drawing the nod against a lefty-heavy MSU lineup. Left-handed hitters had been 3 for 34 against the Elkhorn South grad but went 3 for 9 this time.

Normal series-opening starter Shay Schanaman took over for the fourth, scattering four singles and an unearned run across the final six frames and 80 pitches. That run came in the seventh — the Huskers appeared to escape with a Spartan on third base but a dropped third strike and subsequent throw to first base that hit the runner in the back allowed the run to score and extend the visitor lead to 4-0.

The Big Red offense again shrunk in a critical game. MSU starter Conner Tomasic, a soft-throwing righty who entered with a 4.91 earned-run average, lasted 6 1/3 innings, scattering five singles and allowing just one walk with two strikeouts. NU hitters repeatedly sent lazy fly balls into the outfield and pounded pitches into the ground to waiting infielders while barreling up precious few offerings.

“I really didn’t think he had anything too great,” Everitt said of the opposing starter. “Just kind of one of those days where it seemed like everything we were hitting was just right at them. We hit some balls good and just didn’t have anything to show for it.”

Only three times did the hosts put multiple men on base in an inning. They stranded runners at the corners in the first after singles from Garrett Anglim and Everitt. Another golden chance in the seventh — two on with one out after a Brice Matthews walk and Caron hit by pitch — immediately evaporated as MSU ace reliever Kyle Bischoff coaxed a 6-4-3 double play on his first pitch.

Nebraska filled the bags in the ninth on two singles and a walk and plated their first run when Core Jackson was drilled in the knee. A looking strikeout with the bases loaded ended the game.

One more similar result and the Husker season will be over too.

“They’ve heard every postgame talk you could possibly imagine when we’ve been on the wrong side of a lot of these games,” Bolt said. “Just gotta show up and have your best mindset (Friday) and whatever happens happens. But you gotta play to win.”​

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.